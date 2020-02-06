4 new patients tested for coronavirus in Wisconsin, results pending

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has announced that four new patients have been tested for the Wuhan corona virus.

Health officials say the patients had recently traveled to China or came in direct contact with someone who did. Results for all four patents are pending.

The latest information from the DHS shows that 14 people have now been tested for the virus in Wisconsin. Of those 14, seven were tested negative and six were pending – one case was confirmed in Dane County on February 5. That person, a woman who traveled to China for the Chinese New Year, is in isolation, just like the extra members of her household.

Symptoms of coronavirus family disease

According to the DHS website, corona viruses are a large family of viruses that can cause human and animal diseases.

Human coronaviruses are common all over the world. Some human coronaviruses have been identified many years ago and some have recently been identified. Coronaviruses in humans generally cause mild to moderate illnesses in humans worldwide.

Two newer human coronaviruses, MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV, are known to cause serious diseases.

An investigation is underway regarding an outbreak of a new coronavirus, 2019 new coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

These diseases usually last only a short time. Symptoms can be:

Running nose

Headache

Cough

Sore throat

Fever

A general feeling of being unwell

DHS officials update this webpage every afternoon at 2:00 PM with the number of positive, negative, and pending issues in the state.

CLICK HERE for access to information about coronavirus via the CDC website.

