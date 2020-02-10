4 New Jersey JV basketball players attacked their coach, the official says

NEW JERSEY – Four junior varsity basketball players were suspended from school after being accused of attacking their coach, a New Jersey official confirmed to CNN.

The attack took place on Tuesday when members of the Malcolm X Shabazz High School JV basketball team returned to Newark from a match in Livingston, the official said.

The officer has been in contact with the Newark Department of Public Safety and confirmed to CNN that the director of the department, Anthony Ambrose, described the attack as a “major attack”.

The police responded to the scene around 9 p.m. and the basketball coach refused medical help.

The students, who are minors, have not been charged and their names have not been released. There is a police investigation underway, the official confirmed.

The fight between the players and the coach started in the bus from the game Livingston. The official listed on CNN’s Shabazz team has a record of 0-15.

“Those who participated in this senseless act of violence will be prosecuted,” Ambrose said in a statement.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka visited the Shabazz High School on Thursday to talk to students and officials at the school, the official said.

“The actions of these students are not tolerated,” Baraka said in a statement. “They do not represent the majority of the school. The school and the team have many great children, who continue to study and do great things.”

CNN has contacted Malcolm X Shabazz High School and the Newark Board of Education, but has not heard anything.

