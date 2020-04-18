4 lifeless in fiery head-on collision on Florida street

4 lifeless in fiery head-on collision on Florida highway – Information 1130

by The Related Push

Posted Apr 18, 2020 12:29 pm PDT

BUNNELL, Fla. — 4 people died just after their cars and trucks exploded in flames pursuing a head-on collision in Florida on Friday evening.

The four occupants in the two autos have been pronounced lifeless at the scene on State Highway 100 in the vicinity of Bunnell, in accordance to the Florida Highway Patrol. Authorities are investigating why just one auto crossed the centre line and struck the other head-on.

The fireplace was so rigorous that the Daytona Seashore News-Journal studies that investigators experienced issues identifying the makes and versions of the automobiles concerned in the crash. The victims have been not identified.

