4 in Charlotte area checked for coronavirus

Posted: February 8, 2020 / 3:19 PM CST

/ Updated: 8 February 2020 / 03:25 PM CST

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX8) – According to Mecklenburg County’s manager, four people who have recently traveled from China are being checked by health officials for possible coronavirus symptoms.

The four people are currently at an “average risk” of developing the corona virus and are not identified, says a statement from Mecklenburg County’s manager, Dena Diorio.

They were sent home for two-week voluntary quarantine.

“The health department … will contact every person with information and guidance, and will check for 14 days from the last possible exposure,” Diorio said. “Our employees at Communicable Disease have been in contact with them, the correct document for them has been signed by the Health Director and the monitoring has begun.”

The four people currently have no symptoms.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in North Carolina.

“We want to make sure that the community has the information it needs to protect itself and others,” Diorio wrote in her letter to the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners after receiving information from Gibbie Harris, director of Health Health in Mecklenburg.