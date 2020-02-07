4 healthy browser games to play if you like plants

Editors independently select all products and services offered here. If you purchase something through our links, we can receive a commission.

2020-02-07

In a perfect world we could all stare at the perfect pothos on our windowsill for at least 12 hours a day. Unfortunately, that is not possible: we have to do other things, such as “going to work”.

So if you miss your little plant boys at your desk – or if your house is not suitable for growing real plants at all – it is nice to have a bit of virtual plant care to fill in the gaps. Participate in plant care games, which are rich in the jitters of the indie games and are extremely healthy, even therapeutic.

There are quite a few options out there, from classic plant simulations to a really weird experience where you drive a succulent plant like a car. The following four are my favorites. Play them during your coffee break and think a lot about your fig tree at home. You’ll be back in his green arms soon enough.

You can play all these games for free in your browser, but it is still a good idea to finance the work of their makers if you enjoy your experience. Each of the games below has a pay-what-you-wish button on the page!

This game from Brady Soglin is an extremely detailed, real chill experience. Buy plants, place them on the windowsill, water them, turn them, repot them if necessary and wait for them to grow. If you are satisfied with their progress, you can even take a photo. As your plants grow, you earn enough points to buy larger, more graceful plants – and a trendy interior if you want. Even if you close the tab, your plants will stay, making this a wonderful game for those who have spread moments of downtime or enjoy snacks of relaxation all day long.

My favorite feature: you can open and close the window to control the ambient noise, which consists of pleasant bird and cricket sounds.

Ever wanted to drive around a small plant like a car? Great: it’s time to make your dream come true. With this game from uvwar you can control a pot around a landscape that looks like parts of the beach and desert, where you can zoom in on slopes, sail on pillars or just ride around circles if your boat floats. If you place your plant car under rainwater bags, it will become larger and greener, which is (of course) incredibly satisfying. And the music is so soothing and serene that you even want to leave it when you switch tabs.

Do all cars have to be in the form of pot plants? Probably.

There are several simple “Grow One Plant” games out there, but this one from Japes was my favorite. You grow a plant from the start like a small shoot and hopefully feed it in a tree. (I’m not that far yet, but that’s the idea.) However, it is a delicate operation. With sunlight and water as a currency, you need to grow a balance between branches and roots, otherwise your plant will fall or lose its parts.

Don’t do what I did: if your plant starts to lean heavily to one side, it might be time to make a number of other choices.

Designer Ludipe created this beautifully drawn game for #selfcarejam, a project where makers design games that they personally care about and that they would like to enjoy. The biggest charm of this game is that there really is no way things can go wrong – your plant will grow anyway. However, you can help with a wonderful combination of music, affirmations and finding ladybugs with your magnifying glass. Play it long enough and the experience is really moving. At least it will help you take a deep breath a few times.

