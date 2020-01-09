4 habits of effective DevOps engineers

Loading...

For those interested in expanding or developing their forts in DevOps, an open mind can be your best tool. Successful DevOps engineers are always learning because they are actively trying to understand both the coding and the delivery side of the comparison, while the business problem remains central. And most importantly, they try to prevent their solutions or processes from being over-developed.

Photo: HubSpot

That is the word of Marcel Dempers, specialist in software engineering, who in a recent video encourages people who are interested in following a career at DevOps to broaden their horizons. Dempers offers three pieces of advice, but I think there was enough information in his presentation to earn four areas that every DevOps candidate should consider:

Effective DevOps engineers have four habits in common:

They strive to learn how the other side works. Developers must have insight into the infrastructure and activities that people need to learn to code. “If you have trouble writing code, focus on it and learn how to code,” says Dempers. “If you have trouble learning about hardware, focus on that. Learn about infrastructure and learn about networking, load-balancing, proxies. Part of DevOps is that you can write code, build your own tools so you can build your own command-line interfaces that help bridge the gap between development and operational processes, and whether it is about monitoring, performance or whatever it is. “

They try to understand the underlying foundations. Having knowledge of technological foundations will go a long way in DevOps, says Dempers. Enterprise deployments are speeding up and there is not enough time to dive into the weeds of every new technology, he says. “Learn more about the underlying foundations of a technology, rather than how to use the technology and how to apply it.” For example: “Instead of just learning how to execute a Docker container, you dive into the Linux functions that make containerization work and you learn about those functions. It makes it very easy to understand how Docker works You can then proceed to technologies such as Kubernetes that use the same Linux kernel functions. “

With insight into the underlying technology, it becomes easier to communicate throughout the organization and to understand how the technologies interact, Dempers adds. “You actually learn how to put all the pieces of the puzzle together and paint a picture in your head about the technologies. Then you can focus on the holes in the things you miss, instead of just focusing on the use of a technology. “

They work to prevent bias. It is important to prevent bias in all aspects of life, and this also applies to managing business technology implementations. “Prejudice about certain technologies is fine, but if you have a tunnel vision, you have to focus on a certain technology stack,” says Dempers. “It won’t help you or your team. Now I have my own biased opinions about technologies. But knowing and realizing the strengths and weaknesses of these technologies is a huge super power and can really help to strengthen your DevOps career when you make decisions. “

They want to keep it simple. “We live in a world where developers and operations are constantly over-engineering, and technologies and cloud providers allow us to easily exceed,” says Dempers. “Nowadays, cloud providers are completely in love with us. Google’s cloud over-spending and look at the hundreds of articles about the millions and trillions of dollars that people just throw away on cloud solutions.”

Before we get caught up in complicated solutions to what may be simple problems, “it helps to take a step back to the problem with a wide-angle lens – and also ask:” Is this actually the problem I want to solve? “” Dampers suggests. “Sometimes these problems are self-centered and by talking to the right people in your organization, you actually find out that it might not even be the problem that you had to solve in the first place. You may discover that you can actually bend and transform the problem and come up with a much better solution. “