The Pittsburgh Penguins finally had a disappointment. The team that played with heart and energy for more than two months, while injuries occurred, didn’t have it Thursday night, but the Boston Bruins did. Boston responded to challenges in their hearts earlier this week after not reacting physically when their keeper Tuuka Rask suffered a concussion by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Boston attacked the Penguins and the puck. Most were legal. When that wasn’t the case, the Penguins failed to convert four power games, while Boston defeated the Penguins 4-1 at TD Gardens Arena.

Sidney Crosby continued his dynamics from Tuesday evening. After a four-point night, Crosby scored only 24 seconds in the game. Winger Dominik Simon ran out of the defense zone and zipped a cross ice pass to Crosby in the middle ice. Crosby (7) did the rest with a blow from the left circle that defeated Boston goalkeeper Jaroslav Halak.

The highlights ended there for the Penguins, except for a handful of impressive rescues from Tristan Jarry.

“There were certain points where it felt like we were being played out, we definitely had some chances,” Crosby said. “We could have come back into the game, but in general, if you look at our power play and zone time in general, they probably have more control.”

Boston did, including taking almost 80% of the shot attempts in the second period.

The first period was loaded with penalties, but the first goal from Boston was even on strength. Halfway through the period, Sean Kuraly’s wrist (4) shot off the wall of Jack Johnson’s leg while defending an oncoming rusher.

Two minutes later, Par Lindholm capitalized after Boston won several puck fights in the Penguins zone. Penguin Teddy Blueger and Marcus Pettersson were each the victim of lost battles. Defenseman Karson Kuhlman pushed a shot-pass in the direction of the net and Lindholm (3) bent it neatly over the top shelf over Jarry.

The second period was not pleasant for the penguins, because they wasted a few power games, but did not create offensive pressure. The period was another penalty and Patric Hornqvist dropped the gloves against Boston defender Tory Krug. The fight came a few minutes after the couple was summoned for harsher punishment for rough houses for the banks.

“I think we’ll see that a lot. They’re not the first or the last team to try to become physical,” Crosby said. “We had times when we could get some good hits. That’s hockey.”

Boston’s top line with Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and NHL top scorer David Pastrnak created different Grade-A opportunities, but Jarry was very good for the Penguins. Boston only had 12 shots in the period, but largely controlled territory and the puck.

Halak made a few saves on the Penguins in the last 10 seconds of the second period. Bryan Rust and Zach Aston-Reese had a two-against-nothing. Halak saved the first time at Rust and then stopped a few rebound chances from Aston-Reese.

The Pittsburgh Penguins had only three shots on goal with equal strength in the second period. They never got offended when Boston pushed them across the ice. Bruins Center Patrice Bergeron (20) whistled a pulse from the corner of the corner past Jarry just three minutes into the third period.

Both teams calmed down in the third period, but the penguins were unable to gain access to the energy and determination that propelled them to within four points of the Metro Division’s leadership until it was too late. The Penguins put great pressure on the extra attacker in the final minutes, but were unable to get a second goal.

Brad Marchand solved the case for the purpose of the empty net.

Jarry made 26 rescues on 29 shots. The Penguins were able to make 26 shots, but Halak stopped but one.

The game was the first of two on the annual Pittsburgh Penguin’s Father’s Trip. The group of fathers goes to Detroit with the team on Friday.