SPANISH FORK – One of the best male basketball teams in the state lost four of its top scorers this week after district officials confirmed that the teens had violated unspecified district and football rules. team.

“I can confirm that four boys were removed from the basketball team this week, as well as suspended from school for a short time,” said Lana Hiskey, director of communications for the Nebo School District. “This happened after a long-standing, thorough investigation.”

Maple Mountain High is ranked # 2 in 5A and # 1 in the Utah High School Activities Association’s RPI system, but after the players’ withdrawal, the team lost its first regional game Tuesday night at Salem Hills High .

Hiskey said the situation was difficult and that the school has made counselors available to all students who feel the need to talk about what happened. She refused to provide details on the nature of the violations, calling them only “inappropriate behavior”.

“It saddens us to face this type of situation where it affects students, whether victims or offenders, it affects their families, the whole team, the coaches and even the school,” said Hiskey. . “Nebo strongly believes in a safe place where students can learn, and it is essential that all of our students feel safe.”

She congratulated those who reported the violation of the team and district policy. There was “great cooperation throughout the investigation,” she said, “which was very helpful.”

She said that school and district officials encourage any student who does not feel safe, for whatever reason, to seek help from administrators or counselors.

“We are very grateful when information needs to be shared,” she said. “We have conducted a very thorough investigation of people who are not close to the situation, so that they can be impartial investigators. These students will be back in school, but they will not be back on the team. “

She said that it is a sensitive situation, made more difficult by the reverberations that the whole incident will have in the coming months.

“Our hearts really go out not only to the victims, but also to the offenders and their families, because it really affects everyone,” she said. “We take these types of situations very seriously. We hope that we can learn from it, that we can move forward, and that we can make better decisions in the future. “

She said she was “unaware” of any criminal investigation of the team and the district violations that allegedly led to the dismissal of the boys from the team.