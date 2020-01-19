4 activists trying to save the world from climate change: NPR

The teenager Greta Thunberg has become the world-famous face of the climate protection movement. But she is far from being alone: ​​Thunberg helped to collect and inspire others – especially girls.

NPR spoke to four adolescent climate activists, all girls from the United States and Australia, along with their mothers. These teenagers juggle activism with homework and personal time. And their families are working hard to support them as they deal with the heavy emotions associated with the struggle for the future.

In Castlemaine, Australia, Milou Albrecht, 15, was a co-founder of School Strike for Climate Australia, which organizes student strikes. While massive bush fires devour parts of their home country, Albrecht’s group has put pressure on the German company Siemens to withdraw from an Australian coal mining project.

In New York City, 17-year-old Xiye Bastida led her school on the first major student climate strike last March, and since then she and some of her classmates have continued to strike on Fridays. (“The gym is on Fridays, so I have a very low grade in the gym,” she notes.)

In Louisiana, 16-year-old Jayden Foytlin was one of 21 teenagers sued by the federal government for violating their rights to a planet worth living in. The young plaintiffs came from communities across the country that were directly affected by global warming – Foytlin, for example, comes from southern Louisiana, where their homes were flooded by storms.

The lawsuit, Juliana against the United States, was recently dismissed by a federal appeals court. But Foytlin says she has made lasting friendships with the other plaintiffs. “We all have one thing in common – we really care about where we come from and how we will live (here).”

In New York State, 16-year-old Scout Pronto Breslin focuses on wildlife. She lives in Rhinebeck and is the founder of the Hudson Valley Wild group. “I volunteer at a wildlife rehab clinic,” she explains, “and the birds often come in with blood poisoning from illegal chemical runoff and fertilizer toxins.”

Pronto Breslin advises other young people to find out what really interests them about climate change. She says it could be composting in her schools, in the garden, and in nature: “If you found something that you really love, it will only motivate you to continue doing it.”

Girl forward

It’s no coincidence that teenage girls in particular are visible as climate leaders, says Katharine Wilkinson.

“The youth movement is a great example of how girls and young women enter this space and show us what it looks like to lead with courage and imagination and an incredible moral clarity.”

Wilkinson worked with a solution-oriented climate organization called Project Drawdown and gave a TED presentation on how empowering women and girls can help stop global warming.

“When we think about the relationship between climate and gender, there are three major intersections,” she told NPR.

“For one, women and girls are most affected by the effects of climate change,” especially in developing countries and in poor communities.

The second, she says, is that “gender equality itself is a solution to the climate,” with women’s education and justice leading to smaller family sizes and, research has shown, better farming practices.

And the third is what Wilkinson calls “transformational leadership based on intersectional feminism and what we might consider to be more feminine approaches to leadership.”

Scout Pronto Breslin’s mother, Jennifer Breslin, worked at the United Nations on gender equality issues. She agrees with Wilkinson: “I find it really amazing how many young women are involved.”

On the other hand, she says, “I don’t think girls will save the world.” We all have to save the world. It’s not the girls. As much as we admire and love what they do, they do not release us from our responsibility. ‘

Raised to care for the earth

Each of these girls expressed their own independent commitment to the climate crisis – but it is impossible to ignore the upbringing that triggered their engagement.

“My mother and father always taught me what it means to take care of the earth,” says Xiye Bastida.

Bastida – who was described as Greta Thunberg in New York – is the daughter of Geraldine Patrick Encina, a visiting scientist at the Center for Earth Ethics at the Union’s Theological Seminar, and an environmental activist since her youth in Chile. Bastida’s father is a member of the indigenous nation of Otomi Toltec in Mexico, which works to protect their local water and land.

Patrick Encina says the family follows indigenous traditions. “We’ll do at least one ceremony, you know, to the water or the land often, maybe once a week.”

Milou Albrecht is the daughter of Susan Burke, a psychologist who deals with climate adaptation and disaster recovery. Burke and her husband raised their three children for years in an environmentally friendly, rural, deliberate community. Albrecht says that she grew up with environmental protests and that it was “a lot of fun”.

Social justice was also part of the education of the scout Pronto Breslin. Aside from her mother’s work in areas such as sustainable development, her father was an anti-apartheid activist in South Africa and is currently working for the United States.

And Jayden Foytlin’s mother is Cherri Foytlin, a direct-acting climate activist of Afro-Latina origin who is known to stand up to an oil pipeline in southern Louisiana.

“Some families go to baseball games or ballerina concerts,” Cherri notes. “Well, it has always been a family event for us to go to marches or gatherings or to meet with the community and learn how to organize.”

However, all teenagers claimed that they had friends in the movement whose parents were less aware, less involved, or less supportive than their own.

“I have a couple of friends whose parents will tell them, ‘You can’t go to this meeting until you’ve done your homework.’ Or: ‘You have to stop leaving school on Fridays,’ says Xiye Bastida, who calls it “a very fine line because no parent wants their child to fail school.”

Support, but also resign

Young climate change activists need support, they and their parents say, especially emotional support. “The most difficult moments were when Xiye only needed a hug,” says her mother Patrick Encina.

Climate change is enormous and tragic. This is very personal, especially for young people who claim that they affect them personally more often than older generations. This makes it similar to other youth movements like Black Lives Matter and the March for Our Lives movement against gun violence.

At the same time, eco-anxiety, depression and secondary traumatic stress are normal psychological responses to learning about the reality of man-made environmental degradation. That says the psychologist Renee Lertzman, who has been working in this field for decades. She compares the situation of these young people with their own upbringing in the atomic age.

“Everyone who is my age knows what it’s like to constantly grow up with the danger of nuclear war and how terrible that is,” she says. “So I have a lot of empathy and compassion for what it means to be a young person in the context of an existential threat. I am concerned and feel that we need to think about how we will deal with it.”

She says young people need to hear, “It’s not all on them.”

On a positive note, Susan Burke, the mother of Milou Albrecht’s psychologist, says getting involved in something that is close to your heart can be a protection for mental health. “It’s great to take action that worries you, because action is one of the best antidotes to despair, helplessness, and hopelessness.”

But Burke warns that this work has to be done by children – you can’t force your children to get involved.

Albrecht says her parents can listen and support well, “but also step back a bit and let me do my thing.”

Scout Pronto Breslin’s mother, Jennifer Breslin, agrees with this approach. “We can’t manage them in micromanagement. It’s really difficult. You want to step in and say, ‘Why don’t you try?’ ‘

Many youth and student groups have established guidelines for adult allies on how to provide support without taking on tasks.

Reconciling school, life and activism

Many activists are also very successful students with multiple AP classes and full schedules. Bastida says to make room for school strike planning and the travel and speaking she does, she dropped gymnastics and model United Nations. No regrets, she says: “Model U.N. is so stressful. I am more nervous about Model U.N. than the actual U.N. children (lobbying). I don’t try to be part of it.”

Still, they all say that – and their parents encourage them – they have to make room for downtime and hobbies.

Foytlin likes to paint and play with her little brother. Bastida likes Netflix and likes to bathe and says: “My father tells me every day: ‘You can’t fix the world if you don’t furnish your room.’ ‘

Pronto Breslin likes to walk in the forest with her golden retriever Tess. Play the guitar and hear Elvis and the Beatles. And Albrecht likes to work in the garden.

Each of these girls says it is important to have joy at the moment and work in the friendships they make for a better future.

“We support (so much) the urgency,” says Bastida. “We say you have to act now. You have to do it quickly. But you can’t live your life like that. And I think that’s the hardest part – how do you live in a state of urgency without feeling it inside of you? So we have to focus not only on our families, but also on our communities when we organize. When we organize, we model the world we want to see. “