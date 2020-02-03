4 accused after the man was killed in his car during a raid attempt in Vance County

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people – including a 19-year-old woman – were charged on Friday with the death of a man who visited Henderson a week before Christmas to buy a cell phone, delegates said.

Nicholas ‘Nick’ Conner on a photo from the Gazette-Virginian.

Nicholas “Nick” Conner, 24, from South Boston, Va., Was shot and killed in a car on December 18, 2019, 172 Mansfield Lane just north of Henderson, officials said.

All suspects are being charged with felony murder and attempted theft-dangerous weapon, the Vance County Sheriff office said in a press release.

Conner graduated from Halifax County High School in 2014 and graduated from Longwood University in 2018, his father told Gazette-Virginian.

Damarous Magbie, Demetris Miller and Latimor Drumgold, all 23, from Henderson, were arrested, according to delegates. Neajsia Jones, 19, from Warrenton is facing the same charges.

Magbie is also accused of unloading weapons in an occupied moving vehicle.

Conner was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church, where his funeral was held and he is buried in the cemetery.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has assisted the case. All four suspects are not bound.