3rd baby right whale spotted, giving hope to environmentalists

Updated: 1:04 PM EST Jan 6, 2020

A third right whale calf has been spotted in the southeastern United States, giving environmentalists hope for the species at risk this winter. North Atlantic right whales are only about 411 and have been plagued by high mortality and poor reproduction in recent years. Not a single baby right whale was born during the winter of 2017-2018, several calves were spotted last year, and this year there have been at least three. The New England Aquarium in Boston said on Sunday that Harmonia, an adult right whale known to researchers, had recently been sighted off Cumberland Island, Georgia, with a newborn baby. Right whales are often seen near off the coast of New England in the spring, when they head north for food. They were hunted near extinction during whaling because they floated when killed and produced a lot of oil – making them the “good” whale to hunt.

