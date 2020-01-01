3D television tells you all about the technology of this decade

Loading...

The success of the Consumer Electronics Show in 2010 was a television. Hard to believe now, maybe, but it's true; for a brilliant time, the Toshiba Cell TV has been the most exciting new thing in technology. Its name invoked the exaggerated processors inside. It was one of the first sets to promise "Net TV channels" that would allow you to stream directly from Netflix or Pandora. And it could show three-dimensional images.

Cell TV was not the only 3D TV at CES 2010. Sony, Panasonic, LG, Samsung; everyone brought their point of view to the big new breakthrough of the decade. Each of them praised the benefits of putting on a pair of awkward tinted glasses before settling down on the couch overnight, and took it for granted that their clients demanded opportunity.

The technology had already existed; Samsung got there first, in 2007. But January 2010 presented a clear inflection point. In addition to Cell TV, there were 3D Blu-ray players, sets that could automatically give depth to flat images, and the promise of DirecTV networks that broadcast exclusively in three dimensions. The industry was lined up behind a vision for the future, with marketing and product managers insisting that the more they had created, the better. How could it be otherwise? It was more.

Five years later, 3D television was dead. You probably haven't thought about it since, if you had done it before. But there may not be a better totem for the last decade of consumer technology. (The iPhone was more transformative, but it is also singular, and in addition it was born at the end of the years.) It was the dawn of everything on the Internet and all violations of the privacy inherent in that. And he constantly ignored how humans actually use technology, because it meant that companies could charge more for it.

What I remember most from these press conferences in 2010 was the assurance that millions of people somehow actively wanted to put on glasses on their faces to watch TV. Even then, it made no sense. Watching TV has always been a great passive experience, something to do while you are doing other things. And on top of that, only certain types of shows – movies, maybe some sports – actually benefited from 3D in the first place. Or would, if the TVs were good; most of the first ones stuttered and wobbled even when you were sitting in neutral in front of them. Move a few feet away on each side, and the viewing angle made the experience completely.

It is getting worse. Different manufacturers have supported different 3D TV formats and technologies, which means that a single set of glasses would not necessarily work on a competitor's game. The simple fact of watching in 3D caused eyestrain in a large part of the population. And the list of things available to watch has never reached critical mass.

A lot of technology is bad at first, but take a good look at this one. The unnecessary war of 3D TV standards foreshadows the multiple sins of the smart home. Its fundamental lack of justification for existence – other than selling more things – has an obvious kinship to everything from Google Glass to the buttons of Amazon Dash to Snap Spectacles. (Related: the stubborn determination that people will endure the facial accessories, still being pushed around by Oculus and HTC Vive and Magic Leap and other self-deceivers.) It is certainly more of a stretch, but if you squint, you can see a thin line between a viewing experience that is actively bad for your eyes and your hoverboards that will keep exploding.

