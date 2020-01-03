& # 39; We took action last night to stop a war & # 39;

President Trump: "We took action last night to stop a war"
Updated: 4:00 PM EST January 3, 2020
At an impromptu press conference, President Trump addressed an air strike that killed General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force of Iran. "Soleimani was planning imminent and sinister attacks against US diplomats and military personnel," he said. "But we caught him on the spot and finished it."
PALM BEACH, Florida.
