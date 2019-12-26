& # 39; We love it & # 39 ;: Get to know the man behind one of BC's most dazzling Christmas lights.

Loading...

If you visit Rae Street in Port Coquitlam for Christmas, you can also bring sunglasses at night.

The street is home to one of the most dazzling light productions on the lower mainland, in which thousands of strings, ornaments and installations on the roof mix with an illuminated Christmas tree that is higher than the house.

The property is decorated so extensively that it is divided into sections, from Star Wars to Disney to a working fireplace.

The dazzling light display at Rae Street 3313 in Port Coquitlam on December 24, 2019.

The dazzling light display at Rae Street 3313 in Port Coquitlam on December 24, 2019.

The dazzling light display at Rae Street 3313 in Port Coquitlam on December 24, 2019.

Home owner Dale Brindley says the project started 10 years ago when he and his family moved into the house.

After involving his neighbors and family, he says that the house got lighter and brighter every Christmas.

"We have just started adding lights year after year and have come to the point where we all started doing this every year and it was getting bigger," he said.

"I never thought it would be that big. It's a big project and we love it. "

Brindley says he and four others are looking for new products throughout October. The actual installation takes about six weeks on weekdays and weekends.

"It pretty much lasts until November every weekend, a few weeks in October," he said. “We also have to get things from the warehouse. It's a whole weekend right there.

"About a two-month process."

Brindley estimates that between 175,000 and 200,000 individual lights decorate his home for the holiday season, based on a rough count two years ago.

The lights are all LED, he adds, which makes the performance cook a turkey every night.

"Otherwise I wouldn't have done that," he said.

Brindley adds that it took a few years for the rest of the neighbors to get on board, but they've been back since.

"At first they were worried that I was a Griswald neighbor," he said, referring to Chevy Chase's vacation-loving father during National Lampoon's Christmas vacation.

"Now everyone is on board and helping each other. They are now bringing their families with them, so it's almost like a block party."

While the display attracts hundreds of visitors every year, Brindley doesn't let attention drop to waste, food collection, and cash donations for the Shared Food Bank.

"It is going very well, people have really intensified it," he said.

While the display has grown huge, Brindley says he won't give up on his expansion plans for next year.

"We have a few ideas," he said.

"We'll do this for a while, until the woman says she has enough."

