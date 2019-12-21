& # 39; The Rise of Skywalker & # 39; Planet played a major role in an earlier trilogy

Loading...

Note: This post contains spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. If you haven't seen it yet and want to stay virgin, come back now.

Did I know the opening of The Rise of Skywalker? It takes place on a red planet where Adam Driver's Kylo Ren mercilessly sneaks through a hooded alien species before snatching the prismading "Wayfinder" that leads him to Palpatin's secret planet. We never hear the name, but according to Entertainment Weekly, a certain Star Wars book reveals that we've been there before.

According to Pablo Hidalgo's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Visual Dictionary is the planet Mustafar. And if you're a real Star Wars nerd, you know that the climatic lightsaber duel between Annakin and Obi-Wan takes place in Revenge of the Sith. It is the lava planet on which a mutilated Annakin was crunchily burned. He had to be dressed in a big black suit and a helmet and spent the rest of his life panting while speaking in a very different voice than he was.

Mustafar also had an appearance in Rogue One as the place where Darth Vader built his huge black castle.

The unfortunate species at the wrong end of Kylo Ren's lightsaber are the Alazmec, described in the book as "cult colonists" and "traveling to Mustafar on a pilgrimage to use the forces that are supposed to fire him".

So there is another way to pack the past into a small package with The Rise of Skywalker. The film is now in the cinema.

