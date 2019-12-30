& # 39; Smoke & # 39; brings Steam to Apple Watch with support for friends, news, store details, more

Loading...

Apple Watch continues to obtain useful new stand-alone applications. The latest version will be & # 39; Smoke & # 39; and gives access to Steam access to your Apple Watch. There is support for viewing your friends, games, news and more directly from your Apple Watch.

If you are a staunch user of Steam for gaming, Smoke is a useful addition to your arsenal. The app makes it incredibly easy to view a lot of information from your Steam account on your Apple Watch. For example, you can view details about the games you have recently played, as well as your friends, their games and their performance statuses.

Smoke for Apple Watch also supports browsing through news articles about the games you play with Steam. You can also save news articles in the corresponding Smoke app for iOS and read them later. There is also support for browsing the Steam Store and viewing prices, reviews and more.

Here is the complete list of smoking functions:

Smoke is primarily an Apple Watch app that brings parts of Steam, the online video game store, to the Apple Watch! It aims to provide a simple user experience that gives users access to important information and statistics from both their own and their friends' accounts.

View the games you own, as well as your performance statuses and total playing time

View the store information for the games that you and your friends own (price, review and player numbers, genre, etc.)

See if your friends are online and which games they have recently played

Find news articles for the games you own.

Tap a news article to save it on your phone!

Customize the iOS app by choosing the theme color and changing the app icon

Share saved news articles with friends

The goal of Smoke is to make it seemingly easier to access Steam information directly from the Apple Watch with a clean and easy-to-navigate interface. Smoke for Apple Watch is a free download with an in-app purchase for Smoke Plus, which adds customizable app icons and support for storing news articles on your phone.

