& # 39; Rise of Skywalker & # 39 ;, & # 39; Little Women & # 39; illuminate Christmas day

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker continued its unstoppable march toward the $ 1 billion global mark at around $ 35 million on Christmas Day. This is less than what The Force Awakens earned on Christmas Day ($ 49 million), but it's still the second most common one that was earned December 25th. In addition, it is likely to earn another $ 160 million between Christmas and Sunday, which would be close to the $ 400 million mark on Monday.

When The Force Awakens opened, it played number one for Jumanji: welcome to jungle number two for about a month, and the holiday season runs similarly between Skywalker and Jumanji: Next Level, which raised an estimated $ 12.5 million at Christmas Day on the way to 5-day transportation of $ 70 million and $ 185 million by the end of the weekend.

Little Women runs for third place depending on how the estimates change. It looks like it made around $ 7 million on Christmas Day and $ 24 million at the weekend, which should put it in a good position to earn its $ 40 million production budget beyond New Year's week and to supplement it during the January awards season. Frozen 2 and Knives Out are recovering greatly during the holidays when families return to the cinemas to see them again. It looks like Frozen 2 is expected to earn around $ 24 million and Knives Out over five days will earn $ 20 million, ending the weekend at around $ 419 million and $ 113 million, respectively ,

Two new additions, the animated Spies in Disguise and Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems, are expected to fall in sixth and seventh place for the Christmas weekend, building on a $ 5 million and $ 6 million win on the way to around $ 21 million on Christmas Day -Dollars per five-day frame.

Cats are still performing horribly, even though films with terrible performance during the holiday week can only do a slightly decent performance. On Christmas Day, the company only earned around $ 2 million, but $ 11.5 million is due in five days to raise the total to $ 20 million. Finally, Bombshell – $ 10.5 million in five days, $ 17 million total – and Clint Eastwood's Richard Jewell ($ 6.7 million, $ 17.3 million total) finish the top ten ,

As it is a public holiday, all numbers are estimates that may fluctuate over the next five days. We'll have the final numbers for Sunday's vacation week.

