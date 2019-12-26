Loading...

& # 39; Low speed, vertical derailment & # 39; reported in MBTA Commuter Rail near Lansdowne

Updated: 4:19 PM EST December 26, 2019

Passengers on the Framingham and Worcester commuter train lines will face significant delays Thursday night due to a derailment near Lansdowne station. MBTA Commuter Rail officials described it as a "low speed vertical derailment." No injuries were reported, authorities tweeted, but the immobilized train is blocking other traffic. The commuter train system is operated for the MBTA by Keolis Commuter Services.

Passengers on the Framingham and Worcester commuter train lines will face significant delays Thursday night due to a derailment near Lansdowne station.

MBTA Commuter Rail officials described it as a "low speed vertical derailment."

No injuries were reported, authorities tweeted, but the immobilized train is blocking other traffic.

Keolis Commuter Services operates the Commuter Rail system for the MBTA.

All trains on the Framingham / Worcester line will experience significant delays due to an incoming train that experienced a low-speed vertical derailment near Lansdowne. No injuries have been reported at this time. Individual alerts will be sent as needed.

– MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) December 26, 2019

. (tagsToTranslate) Lansdowne (t) Low speed (t) derailment (t) commuter rail mbta (t) vertical derailment