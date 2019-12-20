& # 39; Little Women & # 39; Review: Greta Gerwig's brilliant adaptation

Loading...

For those of us who wondered if ladybug was only that good because we grew up close and timely at the same time as its semi-autobiographical writer Greta Gerwig, there are Little Women, Gerwig's reconstruction era, that were at herd and adapting at home It turns out that a format that Gerwig withholds light jokes about Ska and Howard Zinn only sharply focuses on her talent as a filmmaker. Gerwig's adaptation maintains the attractiveness of his source material, while being placed in a historical context that enables us to understand not only what, but also how and why.

In the first 15 minutes of Little Women, I admitted to having my doubts. I liked these ska jokes, and this story of four sisters teasing each other in bubbly, overlapping dialogues seemed at first to be kind of not my thing (full disclosure: I'm an only child that Louisa May Alcott has never read ). But the longer I watched, the more I invested in it. In the end, I practically cried into my popcorn and bit my tongue to avoid shouting, "I just want Jo to be happy!" This is how every film you know nothing about should work.

Little Women is an irresistible catchy tune from a movie (or whatever the equivalent of a catchy tune to a movie) made me Jo & # 39; s book publisher, played by Tracy Letts: initially skeptical but ultimately unable to let go of these characters. The story tells of the four March sisters – the futile Meg (Emma Watson), the idiosyncratic Jo (Saoirse Ronan), the overshadowed Amy (Florence Pugh) and the shy Beth (Eliza Scanlen) – who have an absent father between them Jumping Back and forth in New England Childhood It was about helping freedmen, and Jo & # 39; s life today was trying to make it as a New York writer after the uprising. Timothée Chalamet plays Laurie Laurence, March's affluent Playboy neighbor, who lives with his grandfather, a widower, played by Chris Cooper. Laura Dern emerges as the loving mother of the march and Meryl Streep rounds off the cast as the aunt of the bad cop of the march, showing the dark realities of life in the 19th century for women who don't marry richly.

If it were just a true-to-life Alcott adaptation, Little Women would work just fine – thanks to Gerwig's clever casting and his supernatural ability to elicit great performances from great actors. Saoirse Ronan plays Jo with the same determined and subdued emotion she gave Brooklyn, while Florence Pugh's sensitive but calculating Amy has nothing to do with her work in Midsommar, but is just as fascinating. In a perfect world, these two would fight for the best actress this year (along with Lupita Nyong’o for Us). In the meantime, Gerwig is one of the few directors who introduces Tracy Letts in his true depth (he can play the bad suit excellently, but he's so much more), and it's always a smart move for Chris Cooper in any role to to have. Even the way Gerwig gives Laura Dern something different to play than the commanding Yas Qween seems a bit revolutionary these days. (I never buy Emma Watson entirely, but at least it makes sense to see her as a superficial sister).

Ah, but Little Women is more than just a loyal adjustment. When Gerwig leaves the source, she counts by incorporating real life elements from Louisa May Alcott into a meta story about Jo-as-Alcott and rewriting her own story as we watch it. This enables Gerwig to explore the realities of the 19th century Spinster era – a time when many women anticipated their loss of autonomy as a wife and wanted to stay single instead – without glossing over the realities of Spinster life or to turn small women into cheap empowerment story. It can do all of that, even if it gives us the human-friendly ending that we all want to see – only now in a way that enables us to enjoy it without believing in its literal reality. Gerwig essentially films the equivalent of the 19th century Rome Com scene, which is now framed as knowing satire. That's great.

If only Gerwig's partner Noah Baumbach could have called the marriage story "The Divorce", then Gerwig could also have called the little woman "Marriage History". It's unfair to compare them because the little sisters from the 1860s are in love, metafictive sisters feel recognizably more human than anyone else in Baumbach's key to contemporary intellectuals. Sorry, I shouldn't be trying to start household fights.

Suffice it to say that there is very little sensation and little substance in Little Women. It doesn't scream what it is. It gradually fosters our appreciation so that we feel a lot sweeter when we finally realize that we are really in love. It's one of the most successful adaptations I've seen in a long time.

"Little Women" opens on Christmas day.

