& # 39; Friends & # 39; Baby actress makes a timed recall joke on Instagram

Loading...

Friends left Netflix in the new year, where it lived for a long time as one of the service's most popular streamers. However, 2020 brought something else: an extremely well-timed social media joke by one of the actresses who played Ross and Rachel's daughter, as if caught by Entertainment Weekly.

Two decades ago, Noelle Sheldon and her twin sister Calli had a double duty when Emma, ​​the child of the NBC show, played the most dramatic on-off-again-then-on-then-off, etc., etc. Pair. In season 10 episode "The One with the Cake," Chandler and Monica reluctantly attend Emma's first birthday parties, which coincided with a romantic trip. When asked if they would like to send Emma a message to be heard when she is older, Chandler offers a pissy retort.

"Hello Emma. It's 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?" Says Chandler. Monica adds, "By the way, we're Aunt Monica and Uncle Chandler. Maybe you won't recognize us because we haven't spoken to your parents in 17 years."

Jump 17 years when Emma was 18, and here Noelle, who clearly planned a long scam that she used on January 1, 2020. "I just woke up from the best nap ever, happy 2020 !! (ft. my badly done Photoshop) Hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends and laughter !! She wrote.

The episode aired in October 2003, and although Noelle might have waited another 10 months to make a Instagram recall joke, who's going to be tough on an internet joke?

Noelle and her sister have continued to work as toddler Thespians since their years. In fact, both appeared in Jordan Peele's "Us". You will only turn 18 on June 17 this year.

(About EW)

, (tagsToTranslate) Homepage (t) tv (t) virales (t) Chandler (t) Friends (t) Instagram (t) Monica