& # 39; danger & # 39!; Moderator Alex Trebek knows what he will say about his last episode

Loading...

Danger! Fans hope that the last episode of Alex Trebek's hosting tenure is still far away. But since Trebek is currently battling pancreatic cancer and has had a long career, the danger is! The moderator says that he already knows what his last episode looks like.

Trebek was interviewed by ABC News before the threat! The Greatest Of All Time tournament, which aired on the web in early January, has shown that his treatments are going well and he won't step back anytime soon if he does. But long before his diagnosis of stage IV pancreatic cancer, Trebek considered his retirement. And he said that made it clear what he had to do if he decided he did it.

"It will be a significant moment for me," he said. "But I've already rehearsed it in my mind, and what I would do that day is to tell the director:" Time for the show until I have 30 seconds at the end. This is all I want. "And I'm going to say goodbye and say to people," Don't ask me who's going to replace me because I have nothing to say. But I am sure that if you give them the same love, attention and respect that you showed me … they will be a success and the show will continue to be a success. And until we see each other again, God bless you and goodbye. "

In honor of Trebek, honors have already appeared on the show when attendees sent messages in Final Jeopardy replies, but Trebek's official logoff for the last time will be an emotional moment. Luckily, Trebek says he feels good most days and that his doctors may try additional treatments for his cancer that they thought could go into remission earlier in the year.

"We could try a new protocol … another chemotherapy or something in the test phase that is not chemotherapy," Alex Trebek told ABC News about "Jeopardy!" – Special. "I don't mind experimenting. I have nothing to lose, so let's get started."

What we do know is that Trebek was on the stage of the GOAT tournament we're talking about! Universe now. It will be good to have him at the controls for one of the most exciting events in the show's history.