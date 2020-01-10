$ 350,000 approved for street development on the west side of Milwaukee

Loading...

CLOSE

Nearly $ 700,000 for signage, branding, traffic calming and the installation of cameras could come from the west side of Milwaukee as part of a city street improvement initiative and from the non-profit organization Near West Side Partners.

The city’s community and economic development committee approved $ 350,000 in spending this week. Half of these funds would come from the Neighborhood Business District Improvement Fund and half from the District Business Improvement Fund.

Ald. Robert Bauman said more funding – perhaps up to an additional $ 350,000 – from private and other sources will be announced in the coming weeks.

Keith Stanley, the executive director of Near West Side Partners, said the funding opportunities and ideas for the initiative stemmed from his work with the board of directors for the Near West Side # 10 Business Improvement District.

Near West Side Partners is a non-profit neighborhood development group supported by Marquette University, Harley-Davidson Inc. and other large employers. The new initiative marks one of the many initiatives launched by the organization to revitalize this neighborhood.

Stanley said that saying yes to this opportunity was obvious.

Highlight the assets of the neighborhood, security

Stanley said funds for the initiative will also be used to add trash cans and signage for historic buildings.

For guidance, Stanley said the organization is partnering with Chad Schultz’s Innovative Signs to identify the most important historic buildings.

Stanley and Bauman worked together on traffic calming and security measures. Traffic calming methods would include planters, pedestrian crossings and counter exits. Security cameras would be installed.

Bauman said the cameras will be installed at intersections, but the exact locations are unclear. The images from these cameras will be used to deter and solve the crime.

“It’s street crime, it’s drug trafficking, it’s lounging, it’s public consumption because these are, in fact, big problems on 27th Street and it’s a huge deterrent private investment, “he said.

Buy a picture

Ald. Robert Bauman. (Photo: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Bauman recognized that cameras help solve the crime, not necessarily prevent it. However, he said he believes this is what most residents want.

“There are people, a minority of residents, who express their concern about this, but my general opinion of the public is that they are more and more comfortable with increased security,” he said. declared.

He also noted that the street camera at 27 and Wells streets had been in place for years and that the police regularly monitored these images.

Rick Banks is the political director of BLOC, Black Leaders Organizing for Communities, and he recently moved to the Concordia neighborhood on the west side. Before that, he worked on the west side when the BLOC headquarters were there.

He expressed satisfaction with certain aspects of the initiative.

“I applaud the things that increase the pride of the neighborhood and the cultural ties,” he said. “These kinds of things are great for building relationships between neighbors.”

“With the way they slow traffic, I’m happy. It’s a great non-police way to manage speed and calm traffic,” he added.

However, Banks expressed concern about the cameras, especially since they will be monitored by law enforcement and could be used to monitor more than traffic offenses.

“I am concerned about mass surveillance and the ensuing violation of civil liberties,” he said. “It can get a little tricky because it’s 24 hour surveillance and you really don’t see that kind of activity in other communities.”

“This is another addition to the criminal justice system and the way it tends to hyper-target black and brown communities.”

Stanley said his understanding is that only a very small part of the budget will be used for the installation of cameras and the major part will be used to promote existing assets in the region.

A draft cost breakdown shows that approximately $ 263,000 would be spent on signaling, while just over $ 9,000 would be spent on traffic calming and $ 26,000 would be on security cameras.

“I would probably dare say that we hope to improve the creation of a vibrant, welcoming and aesthetic community,” said Stanley. The initiative, he added, “will only strengthen this image and this brand outside of our neighborhood”.

Bauman and Stanley said they held meetings on the initiative to get feedback from the community, most of which were positive.

“We have heard great enthusiasm from residents because I know a lot of residents, they would like to have more walking destinations for shopping and services,” said Bauman.

Bauman also said he wants to pave the way in the spring and hopes the project will be completed in time for the National Democratic Convention in July in case residents want to rent houses.

In the long term, he said he wanted the area to be more attractive to businesses.

“We are trying to create an environment that will attract private investment, ultimately,” said Bauman.

Near West Side partners hold regular community meetings, which are posted on its calendar here.

Contact Talis Shelbourne at (414) 223-5261 or tshelbourn@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @talisseer and Facebook at @talisseer.

How are we? Complete this survey and let us know.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/local/milwaukee/2020/01/10/350-k-approved-streetscaping-milwaukees-west-side/4422571002/