350 American coronavirus evacuees arrive in Travis AFB

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – About 350 Americans who left Wuhan, China on two planes arrived in Washington at a U.S. military base in California on Wednesday to drive their citizens out of the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. travelers on two flights chartered by the U.S. State Department are quarantined for 14 days after landing, the U.S. Department of Defense said in a statement.

The jets landed at Travis Air Force Base, about halfway between San Francisco and Sacramento, the KNTV reported, showing pictures of two planes on the tarmac on its website.

One of the planes will continue to fly to the Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego after refueling, the Pentagon said and should arrive at Miramar between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Pacific time (between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. GMT), a spokesman for the Marine Corps said in an explanation.

The US State Department said additional flights may be on Thursday, but did not disclose further details.

The United States and other countries want to evacuate their citizens from China, where 490 people died in the rapidly spreading outbreak. Two deaths have been reported outside the mainland.

U.S. health officials have so far reported 11 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States, including two person-to-person transfers.

The Trump administration declared a public health emergency on January 31 and announced the extraordinary measures to block the entry of foreigners who had recently visited China and to impose a mandatory two-week quarantine on travelers from the affected province of China.

The State Department issued a “no travel to China” recommendation to US citizens to resume commercial flights where possible, despite the fact that some commercial airlines have suspended flights to or from major Chinese cities.

US officials have also restricted flights from China to 11 designated airports, which are believed to be able to carry out increased controls.

Nearly 200 Americans, mostly US diplomats and their families, were evacuated and flown to March Air Force Base east of Los Angeles at the end of last month.

