343 Industries Announces New Beta for Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo is one of the largest Microsoft exclusive products that tempt gamers to choose Xbox consoles. The franchise has been around for a few years and PC gamers have finally been able to enjoy some of the games again, but in a newly revised version. Halo: While the Master Chief Collection releases every game over time, we don’t have to wait too long to get the next rate to release the collection.

Halo: Reach is currently available on PC. Next up is Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary. Just like before with Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary will have some beta tests before it can be launched. The first beta or “flight” at 343 Industries will take place next month. This beta is not only a pure multiplayer or campaign version, but also some areas are tested by the development studio.

With Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, 343 Industries has launched the Halo Waypoint website to draw fans’ attention to the fact that these flights for the upcoming Halo port include both single player and collaboration campaigns, multiplayer, customization and progress flights. These flights will help make the port’s full launch a smooth experience for gamers. Even if you don’t get the full game, you can still enjoy the restricted content if you choose to try the beta. However, no date has been set for the start of the beta.

Those interested in the beta must ensure that you have a Halo Insider profile, a confirmed email address, the option to contact them in the profile’s settings, and recording for PC flights. Finally, your DXDIAG must be uploaded to the profile. At the moment, you can fully enjoy Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Xbox One or its first installment, Halo: Reach, on the PC platform.

Source: Halo waypoint