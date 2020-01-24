34 US troops were treated for a traumatic brain injury following the January 8 Iranian missile attack

A total of 34 U.S. soldiers were treated for a traumatic brain injury following Iran’s recent rocket attack on Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said on Friday.

Eighteen of the wounded service members were evacuated from Iraq for treatment, Hoffman said at a Pentagon press conference. Of these troops: Eight members of the service were transferred to the United States; nine remain in Germany; and one was sent to Kuwait and has since returned to service in Iraq.

The remaining 16 wounded troops have been treated in Iraq and have resumed operations, he said.

It is up to military service to decide whether the wounded troops will receive Purple Hearts, Hoffman said. To qualify for the Purple Heart, troops must be diagnosed with traumatic brain injury as a result of hostile actions and taken out of service for 48 hours.

President Donald Trump initially said that no U.S. soldiers were injured by the Iranian ballistic missile attack on Al-Asad and Irbil. Trump later downplayed the news that troops had been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after the attack.

“I heard they had a headache and a few other things,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday. “But I would say and I can report that it’s not very serious, not very serious.”

The Department of Defense has been criticized for announcing slowly the number of US troops injured by the Iranian missile attacks.

Hoffman said Defense Minister Mark Esper was informed of the wounded soldiers only after moving to Germany.

Esper has commissioned the Under Secretary of State for Personnel and Readiness to review the Defense Department’s process of tracking and reporting all injuries, not just traumatic brain injuries, Hoffman said.

“When you look at the different types of reporting systems that we have, the administrative reporting of an injury is sometimes different from the medical reporting,” Hoffman said. “We have to talk about that.”

“Do we report this when someone shows up with a symptom?” he continued. “Do we wait until we suspect something? Do we wait until we have a complete diagnosis? Do we wait until they are evacuated from the region and are no longer available for service? come until they have actually been evacuated from the area and brought to Germany for further treatment. At that point, they were lost to the formation and the secretary was made aware of it. ”