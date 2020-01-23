(Photos via Gerard Way, 21 pilots, Paramore / Ralph PH, Brendon Urie / Jonathan Weiner)

The Internet does what it does best and works with the latest meme, “the poet, the poem”. Apparently it started earlier this week, it was first launched with healthy Twitter content featuring poets sharing their photo alongside poems they had written.

But, because it’s the Internet after all, it has since been modified to reflect some iconic moments in pop culture. From quotes in TV shows and movies to interviews, Twitter has shared its own opinion. But they also worked in hilarious and inspiring versions around some of your favorite musicians.

From words to old Tweets, go below for some of the best memes inspired by music “the poet, the poem”.

1. Hayley Williams

the poet the poem pic.twitter.com/HmzrncNuDw

– morgan (@woodmorgn) January 23, 2020

2. Lil Peep

the poet the poem pic.twitter.com/nM2PrvJ17r

– idiot (@bigwillyybillyy) January 23, 2020

3. Dallon Weekes (iDKHOW)

the poet the poem pic.twitter.com/FCS3JwQYh3

– kiera ↯ 4 (@youstolemyheadd) January 23, 2020

4. Frank Iero (The Future Violents, My Chemical Romance)

the poet the poem pic.twitter.com/UrKzUXVaUM

– белинский беличенко ᵇᵒᵇᵉʳᵗ フ ラ ン ク フ ァ ッ ク (@stasiamaybe) January 23, 2020

5. Brendon Urie (panic! At the nightclub)

the poet the poem pic.twitter.com/JqsWFyE3O2

– ashlyn (@sugrcanes) January 23, 2020

the poet the poem pic.twitter.com/2R7QF0oZDt

– lyna (@cyrusurie) January 23, 2020

6. Grimes

The poet. The poem. pic.twitter.com/oDgHEXLji9

– mento sickness (@ T1TSOUT) January 23, 2020

7. Jared Leto (30 seconds to March)

. the poet the poem. pic.twitter.com/h0Ew0hSzeU

– ✖️manon✖️ 𝔪𝔬𝔯𝔟𝔦𝔲𝔰 (@manon_plazy) January 23, 2020

8. Ashton Irwin (5 seconds of summer)

the poet the poem pic.twitter.com/Qk4slQaqGG

– mariam (@ N0SHAMEAFI) January 23, 2020

9. Alex Gaskarth (all time, simple creatures)

the poet. the poem. https://t.co/WbZIE9ye55 pic.twitter.com/dvzRlT66JV

– Callie Harper (@callieharper) January 23, 2020

10. Awsten Knight (water parks, Felony Steve)

the poet the poem pic.twitter.com/ZBzTRTzqsQ

– Holly dyed her hair for an awakened knight (@hollyschwinn) January 23, 2020

the poet the poem pic.twitter.com/X2doGdeYzI

– damian ☀️ (@ noiseboys1997) January 23, 2020

the poet. the poem. pic.twitter.com/9tCkskyfoS

– yising (@yisingkao) January 23, 2020

11. Juice WRLD

poem poet https://t.co/Qo7RrdgkAS pic.twitter.com/BK9aUR6gQu

– on 33 (@ denizthe33) January 23, 2020

12. Oli Sykes (Bring me the horizon)

the poet the poem pic.twitter.com/nsLJjPRzR0

– julieta ☔ (@ wholie7a) January 23, 2020

13. Dance Gavin Dance

the poet the poem pic.twitter.com/5gB0LCg6Yg

– Sam Watts (@sttawmas) January 23, 2020

14. Kim Petras

the poet the poem pic.twitter.com/Y1cRcORtMg

– best of kim petras (@badpostkim) January 23, 2020

15. Tyler Joseph (twenty-one pilots)

The poet. The poem. https://t.co/a1ep8fMuyx pic.twitter.com/2gC6m6vu3E

– tima • STREAM SIMMER (@sahlofatima) January 23, 2020

the poet / the poem pic.twitter.com/XctR6oB1Jk

– tayná (@womanslocal) January 23, 2020

16. Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy)

the poet // the poem pic.twitter.com/sEP4veZdlq

– MJ / stream simmer by hayley williams (@omegalomick) January 23, 2020

17. Charli XCX

The poet the poem pic.twitter.com/HJgiscNjwu

– Mike Schreder (@MikeSchreder) January 23, 2020

18. Josh (You Me At Six)

The poet the poem pic.twitter.com/KRlNwOP32a

– githa (@githasmd) January 23, 2020

19. Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance)

the poet the poem pic.twitter.com/7SaZNLUS6g

– ɐɔsǝɔuɐɹɟ (@ frabr0wn) January 23, 2020

the poet the poem pic.twitter.com/mAbzfp8sik

– ɐɔsǝɔuɐɹɟ (@ frabr0wn) January 23, 2020

20. Suicide Silence

The poet // the poem

(We love you and we will miss you forever Mitch 🖤) https://t.co/Qayozm24K4 pic.twitter.com/WjdZ6jPDlr

– Nagrom likes Metalcore (@ nagrom5634) January 23, 2020

21. Harry Styles

The the

Poem Poem pic.twitter.com/PglbwC6WcA

– ً𝒩𝒶𝓃𝓎🧸 see H. 🕊 (@ 7Ostylik) January 23, 2020

22. Slipknot

The poet the poem pic.twitter.com/RAHuupHVUE

– mambeerr (@mambeerr) January 23, 2020

23. Dan Campbell (The Wonder Years)

the poet // the poem pic.twitter.com/jhm09S640Y

– penny (@pennythepunk) January 23, 2020

24. Matty Healy (Le 1975)

the poet // the poem pic.twitter.com/8R5uDY0Cza

– 𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘶𝘥𝘪𝘢 (@killingboyz) January 23, 2020

25. Remington Leith (Palaye Royale)

the poet the poem pic.twitter.com/rrymvQPcVH

– melanie (@capn_mel) January 23, 2020

26. Will Gould (Creeper)

The poet the poem pic.twitter.com/zu94iLzN5c

– Creeper Memes (@creepermemes) January 23, 2020

27. Freddie Mercury (Queen)

The poet. The poem pic.twitter.com/CteJEXE0f3

– 𝐸𝓁𝑜𝒾𝓈𝑒 ⚢ (@queenisamiracle) January 23, 2020

28. Lil Wayne

The poet The poem pic.twitter.com/RPC91CZpIW

– Kelsey (@notorious_KRG) January 23, 2020

29. Halsey

the poet the poem pic.twitter.com/SlC6ZKoaHj

– RUBY✨ (@ 17MINUTESX) January 23, 2020

The poets The poem pic.twitter.com/RxKuXevVgT

– vee✵ (@gaywonderlandii) January 23, 2020

30. Avril Lavigne

The poet. The poem. https://t.co/Mb91EPdyaz pic.twitter.com/boSOWyd0Gj

– M (@ PALLOMmp3) January 23, 2020

31. Andy Leo (Crown The Empire)

The poet the poem pic.twitter.com/cvYnVvxaqT

– BLEGH ANGEL SINNER (@NaylaDeyuti) January 23, 2020

32. Ryan Ross

the poet. the poem. pic.twitter.com/TbinoUp6vl

– ♔ (@IoveIyjihyo) January 23, 2020

33. Billie Eilish

The poet The poem pic.twitter.com/r1lGltVecP

– ｇｅｇｅ (@Astrubalee) January 23, 2020

What is your favorite meme “the poet the poem”? Let us know in the comments below.