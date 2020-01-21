31 beautiful wedding dress options for less than $ 1,000

For some people, the sky is the limit when it comes to handing out money for the perfect wedding dress. But for most others, the more realistic reality is that the budget for your dream dress is not unlimited. So finding the piece that makes you look your best (but doesn’t completely bankrupt you) can require serious commitment and creativity.

However, you will be surprised to see how many incredible options are available that do not even exceed the $ 1,000 limit. Ahead we have put together 30 choices that we cannot get enough of which you will not believe to be in a lower price range. Click to see the dresses that deliver both in style and affordability – and prepare to be impressed.

At Refinery29 we are there to help you navigate through this overwhelming world of things. All our market choices are independently selected and managed by the editors. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something that we link to on our site, Refinery29 can earn commission.

A beautifully simple floor sheath with a dipped back and hardly any straps for extra elegance.

H&M Wedding dress, $, available at H & MT This simple silhouette gives us serious princess vibes, thanks to a floating tulle fabric and a subtle heavenly print.

Anthropology Brenda Dress, $, available at Anthropologie Founded by a former director of Sachin & Babi, the Coyan offers including size are some of the most luxurious yet simple formal dresses we’ve seen this year. Made from heavyweight silk and accented with subtle modern details, the line offers four elegant silhouettes in sizes 0 – 24.

Coyan Dua Dress in Ivory, $, available from Coyan A deep neckline gives this lace-kissed number a slight edge – perfect if you have an eye for a sentimental, graceful necklace or earrings that skim off your shoulder.

Tadashi Shoji Tulle Lace A-Line Gown, $, available at NordstromVa-va-voom! Give your wedding in the town hall a dose of 80s flair with this deep, form-fitting dress.

Ronny Kobo Astrid dress, $, available at Free People Are you preparing for the simple and elegant route with a simple white slip dress? We are for this look, and no one does it better than Nili Lotan.

Nili Lotan Cami Gown in Ivory, $, available at Revolve Does it surprise you a little to know that there are jealous cute wedding dresses on Amazon? Reviewers called this top class dress “worth every penny and more” and claimed it looked “sooo expensive” and was “perfect” on their big day. For less than $ 95 and in sizes 0 – 26W, this beautiful dress up to the length is perhaps the ultimate hidden gem.

Abaowedding Tea length lace wedding dress, $, available from AmazonLulus, has just added extended sizes to their super-affordable bridal collection, making options such as this vintage-inspired open-back dress available in sizes XS – 3X.

Lulus Adley white lace three-quarter maxi dress without back, $, available at Lulus The slimmest, most classic silhouette we can imagine, with subtle beads on the body for extra shine.

Sachin + Babi Leighton dress, $, available at BHLDNThis tea-long Marchesa Notte dress is a legitimate example of less than $ 400 – in a sweeter than sweet a-line silhouette for the vintage-loving bride.

Marchesa Notte Sleeveless textured tulle tea length dress, $, available at ShopbopThis mod, with lace-decorated lil ’mini is irresistibly nostalgic while maintaining a modern edge.

Reformation Carraway dress, $, available at ReformationA luxury-looking maxi dress with open back and stunning voluminous sleeves and a floor-sloping hem – along with the astonishing $ 150 price tag.

ASOS RELEASE Kimono Plunge Back Maxi wedding dress, $, available at ASOS Why not rent your wedding dress and save every cent of your wedding fund for food, festivities and (Air) France tickets? This beauty with cap sleeve looks perfect as you walk down the aisle and clock in for a fraction of the full selling cost on Rent the Runway.

Nha Khanh Amber Gown, $, available from Nha KhanhNew-on-the-scene wedding brand Floravere wowed us with this floor-long creation, insert with lace panels to give the simple slip silhouette some complexity and edge.

Floravere N. Simone, $, available at FloravereAdd jewelry accessories for this lace illusion-neckline confection for maximum princess vibes.

scorching Fit off-shoulder wedding dress with lace, $, available at Torrid This delicate lace confection has enough sweet details to get lost in, and a completely pure back for the adventurous bride.

Alex Veil Bridal Gloria lace wedding dress, $, available from Etsy A classic silhouette of a ball gown is far from traditional thanks to a deep, off-shoulder neckline.

David’s Bridal Off-shoulder satin dress Plus-size wedding dress, $, available at David’s Bridal From the exclusive bridal partnership with Net-a-Porter comes a fashion-meets-tradition option for brides looking for something else.

Self-portrait Pleated pleated chiffon dress with cold shoulders, $, available at Net-A-Porter A wide belt detail and voluminous layered skirt gives this Fame & Partners dress a modern, Scandi-cool look.

Fame & Partners Famous Belted Gown, $, available at Fame & Partners This simple, tea-length sheath would amaze at an afternoon wedding in the garden.

Nina Ricci Lace lace dress, $, available from YooxWe don’t know which “wow” factor is attractive – the spotless alignment and tonal floral applications or the 85% discount price tag of this originally $ 4,000 Roland Mouret dress.

Roland Mouret Gildin off-the-shoulder pleated fil coupe organza dress, $, available at The Outnet Are you thinking of something off course with a very off-white look? This blushing dress has enough presence to remind everyone that it is still very much your special day.

Topshop Mink Long Mesh Ruffle Dress Lace & Beads, $, available at TopshopA super-structured, edgy long-sleeved dress with cut-outs that makes way for an open center back – strictly for the coolest bride you know.

Saks Fifth Avenue Gabriela high cut dress, $, available at Saks Fifth Avenue. This plus size couldn’t be simpler, with a fitting silhouette from head to toe that flatters every turn.

NOEL AND JEAN BY KATIE MAY Alpha Off the Shoulder Dress, $, available at NordstromWith a dreamy lace overlay and a timeless, princess-like silhouette, this swatch of an Etsy dress is legitimate fairy-tale material.

Baby doll store Three-quarter sleeve Boho wedding dress, $, available at Etsy Affordable bridal emporium Dessy makes anything but wedding dresses, and is a great resource for reasonably priced bridesmaid dresses. However, we don’t think anyone will be wiser if you hold this chiffon Jenny Packham with cap sleeve to wear it as you walk down the aisle.

Jenny Packham Wedding dress with translucent cap sleeves, $, available at Dessy This top-rated dress from Jenny by Jenny Yoo is exclusive to BHLDN – and with 4.8 stars and 26 enthusiastic customer reviews we are surprised that it is still available.

Jenny by Jenny Yoo Jenny by Jenny Yoo Octavia Gown, $, available at BHLDN The illusion of a separate crop top gives this lace plus-size wedding dress important cool points.

ASOS DESIGN Half-length maxi wedding dress with lace and long sleeves, $, available at ASOSA very simple – but still a bit daring – boho number of the clocks of Lulu at a reasonable $ 74.

Lulus I’m All Yours Cream ruffled maxi dress, $, available with Lulus A dose of detail from the 70s – including a deep neckline and lace sheer bishop sleeves – make this peek-a-boo chiffon a seriously cool option.

Lala Mira Long Sleeves Deep V-neck with tulle wedding dresses, $, available at LaLa MiraWe were stunned and enchanted by the ultra-low back on this otherwise classic, understated hooded dress – we bet your groom and guests will be too.

Cocomelody Scoop back wedding dress with cap sleeve, $, available at Cocomelody

Do you like what you see? How about more R29 goodness here?

Lulus latest bridal collection Offers plus sizes

18 wedding dresses that only seem expensive

23 short wedding dresses to put on