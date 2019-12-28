$ 3,000 worth of goods stolen during the Calgary Bar Christmas pop-up event in Calgary

Loading...

A Calgary bar runs out of a few hundred glasses after being stolen during the month-long Christmas event.

The Proof Cocktail Bar has hosted its annual Miracle Pop-up Bar in the spirit of Christmas over the past few weeks.

“We designed the bar for Christmas. Everything is going to be Christmas, ”said Jeff Jamieson, co-owner of the Proof Cocktail Bar.

"The bar gets a Christmas touch, we bring a lot of special glass, everyone is well dressed – we decorate the whole bar for Christmas."

But Jamieson said the spirit of the event waned after the theft of Christmas-themed mugs worth about $ 3,000.

Instead of trying to recoup the costs, Jamieson asks everyone who took a jar to donate to charity.

"If you could make a donation to CUPS, it would be fantastic," he said.

"If you felt you were having a good time and it was worth it, and I hope you are happy with your glasses, you may donate to CUPS."

The Calgary Urban Project Society (CUPS) is an organization that helps Calgarians living in poverty or traumatized.

