“300 civilian volunteers” are ready to help find a Colorado boy who is missing for 6 days

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo – Saturday was the fifth day of searching for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, missing since Monday, January 27. Officials said Stauch would go to a friend’s house and never show up.

“I just hope they find him alive and bring them home safely,” said Roderrick Drayton, neighbor.

Drayton, who “lives two houses downstairs,” said the moment Stauch went missing – he started doing everything possible to help.

“We don’t know exactly what happened, so we look through our cameras to see if we can pick something up,” Drayton said.

Drayton said researchers spent a few hours in his house watching video.

“They came and watched the video to see if our camera caught any movement or anything suspicious,” Drayton said.

Officials at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asked all neighbors to keep an eye on them.

“People at Lorson Ranch, to take into account the things on their property where a child can play or hide,” Jacqueline Kirby said with the ECSO.

From Saturday there were no plans to end the search.

“We don’t have a date in mind right now that it will end,” said Kirby.

Officials said they were grateful for so many boots on the floor – they helped cover a large area – each of them treated Gannon like his.

“We have 300 civilian volunteers who have been screened and if needed,” Kirby said.

“If my son went missing, I would be looking for him in the world, so I hope they bring him home,” Drayton said.

From Saturday evening, officials had taken over 110 tips from the community.

