30 words you probably pronounce wrong

Acai

When visiting the local smoothie store, don’t ask for ACK-ah-ee, ah-KAI or ah-SIGH berries. Emphasis is placed on the third (and last) syllable.

In force

This adjective starts like the apps on your phone, not capable of PLICK.

Arctic

Remember this first C. Some people jump the arc in favor of ART-ick, and the same goes for Antarctica.

Hidden

No, it’s not a devious French word. The tendency to say cash-AY comes from the cachet of similar appearance (which means prestige), while the cache refers to a storage or a hiding place.

Is

You can use AYE-thur or EEE-thur, but the latter is the preferred pronunciation of Merriam-Webster.

Espresso

If your barista hasn’t already corrected you, your afternoon comeback is called an espresso, not an EX-press-o.

February

The month is not exactly running, but it should not look like January. The impulse to drop the first R is called concealment, according to Merriam-Webster.

Strong

Music buffs might say this like pour-TAY, and if you’re talking about a composer note, that would be fine. However, if reading scores is your strong point, this is also called a strong point – no second syllable is required.

home

The tendency to add sophisticated French sound is striking again. But welcoming guests to your foy-AY doesn’t make the best first impression.

Gala

Here’s where an AY sound is useful. If you’re going to a fancy ball, it’s not a GAL-uh.

GIF

Merriam-Webster pronounces it with a hard G, because the word is actually an acronym for the graphic exchange format. However, its inventor Steve Wilhite is determined to pronounce GIF like peanut butter.

Gyro

Your delicious Greek pita shouldn’t look like a “gyroscope”. Order a YEE-roh or ZHIHR-oh instead when you feel like yogurt sauce.

Hyperbola

No exaggeration, this four-syllable word has nothing to do with bowls thanks to its Greek roots. Fun fact: the antonym for Hyperbola is Litotes, which means an extreme and pronounced euphemism LYE-tuh-teez.

liable

Do not confuse these legal terms. Liability (being obligated) is different from defamation (a defamatory statement).

Library

Like February, the two R sounds in the library make correct pronunciation particularly difficult. Many people (even professors and university presidents!) Are documented as jumping one or the other.

Mauve

Whether you like this purple color or not, it is not meant to rhyme with stove.

Same

Years before the grumpy cat and the kid of success, a British scientist coined the same word as “a unit of cultural transmission” in 1976. As you read more than you say, a viral hit is pronounced like a phoneme, not mee-mee, may -mai or even mem.

mischievous

This popular error also appears as a typo. Do not add an additional I at the end, as in mis-CHEEV-i-ous.

Niche

Although “neesh” is more and more accepted, “nitch” is the oldest and most popular way of designating a place or a specialized role.

Nuclear

The White House may have nuclear codes, but at least four presidents (Bush, Clinton, Carter and Eisenhower) messed up this adjective. Their mistake? The switching of adjacent sounds, a linguistic phenomenon called metathesis, according to Slate.

Prelude

While you are in church listening to a prelude, the first syllable does not sound like “pray”. This name and verb comes from the Latin word praeludere, which means to play beforehand.

Pronunciation

Coincidentally, the pronunciation is not always pronounced correctly, probably because the verb form contains the syllable “name” while the name (counterintuitively) does not.

regardless

Since the 1920s, people have combined the words independently and independently in the very rash “rash.” Almost a century later, it’s still a big no.

Diet

No matter what its political tendencies, a regime does not look like RUH-geem.

Sherbert

Let’s finally settle the sorbet-sherbert debate. Originating from the Turkish and Persian words şerbet and sharbat, there has never been and there will never be a second “r” in the last syllable. And in case you’re wondering, the flavored ice cream is called sor-BAY, not SOR-bet.

Status

If you’ve mispronounced this as STAH-tus all of your life, you’re not alone. But it’s never too late to get it right!

After

Your hotel room is probably pretty sweet, whether you wear a suit or not. (And don’t even think about saying sue-TAY.)

transient

Ephemeral or temporary, transient meaning can mean a mood, a visit or a job, to name a few uses. Do not mistakenly say tran-ZEE-ent.

Triathlon

Triathletes are an impressive group, but their long distance races are not called tri-ATH-a-lons. Otherwise, there would be a second A in the mix.

Valet

Think of “Downton Abbey” when you arrive at the valet. The word sounds more British than the francized val-AY.

