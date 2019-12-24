30 things you never knew about New Year

Loading...

1 of 30

Baby New Year is really very old

Baby New Year has been a symbol of the holiday since about 600 B.C., beginning in ancient Greece when a baby paraded in a basket to celebrate Dionysus, the god of fertility (and wine). The baby represents a rebirth that occurs at the beginning of each new year.

2 of 30

The guy credited with "Auld Lang Syne" didn't write it completely.

Robert Burns took a popular Scottish song called "Old Long Syne" and gave it his own spin in 1788, which is the version we all know today. Auld lang syne means "times gone by".

3 of 30

Time balls were invented to help sailors.

Long before it was used on New Year's Eve, a ball at the top of the Royal Observatory of England in Greenwich was dropped at 1 p.m. every day (from 1833) to help ship captains coordinate their navigation equipment. Similar balls were installed in coastal areas around the world.

4 of 30

Times Square's first New Year party was launched for a newspaper.

The annual tradition of meeting in Times Square for the New Year began as a party to celebrate the inauguration of the New York Times building in 1904. More than 200,000 people attended.

5 of 30

Although the parties continued, there was no ball drop until 1907.

Fireworks were previously used to welcome the new year, but they were banned because burning embers fell on the crowd. A ball that was lowered on a flagpole was a safer bet.

6 of 30

It has been a show every year since then, except during World War II.

The restrictions of wartime put the tradition on pause in 1942 and 1943. The Times Square revelers observed a moment of silence at midnight.

7 of 30

The weight of the Times Square ball has fallen.

The original ball was made of 700 pounds of iron and wood. It was later reduced to just 400 pounds of wrought iron before they changed to an aluminum frame in 1955. The now 11,875-pound ball did not get its new look (and materials) until the millennium when Waterford partnered with Philips Lighting to create a shine Led screen.

8 of 30

Waterford presents a new ball pattern every year.

The sphere consists of 2,688 glass triangles and has more than 32,000 lights. It also shows more than 16 million color patterns.

9 of 30

2,000 pounds of confetti were also thrown in Times Square.

Confetti may not be a new concept, but in 2015 "wishfetti" became part of the tradition. People write their wishes for the new year and send them to the Wall of Desires in Times Square (or online) and those wishes become the confetti that falls on the crowd at midnight.

10 of 30

Instead of a ball, Miami, Florida, celebrates the new year with an orange.

The upbringing of Mr. Neon, the metallic fruit coated with 35-foot sunglasses, has been a tradition for more than 30 years.

11 of 30

… while in Kew West, Florida, a drag queen descends into a shoe.

The impersonator named Sushiis came down from the roof of a bar with a giant, red and high-heeled shoe. This has been going on since 1996.

12 of 30

Hershey, PA throws a giant kiss to receive the new year.

Other cities in Pennsylvania have traditions that play with their names. In Mechanicsburg, they drop a wrench. In Dillsburg, they drop a pickle.

13 of 30

Americans drink about 360 million glasses of sparkling wine in the New Year.

Corks can fly out of the bottle at a speed of 25 miles per hour, so it is better to open the bottles at an angle of 45 degrees (away from you and others).

14 of 30

The New Year's kiss began with the Romans.

Although things got a little more playful back then, the ancient Romans are attributed the tradition of kisses due to their Saturnalia festival. It was a celebration in honor of Saturn, the god of time, where all social norms came out the window. Many of the celebrations influenced the Christmas and New Year festivities that became the focus when Christianity took over the Roman Empire.

15 of 30

The island nation Kiribati sounds first in the new year.

Kiribati, also known as Christmas Island, is located in the Central Pacific. They celebrate throughout the country in the meeting or maneaba house of each town, where all social and political activities take place.

16 of 30

… while American Samoa is one of the last places to receive the new year.

American Samoa is actually the penultimate place to celebrate the new year behind Baker and Howland Island, which are uninhabited. Some tourists take advantage of the time difference when flying from Samoa to American Samoa to celebrate twice.

17 of 30

The New Year is scary for children in Akita, Japan.

There is a local tradition called Namahage, where adult men dress like demons to scare children into behaving for their parents. They go from house to house shouting things like "Are there whiners at home?" or "Are there naughty children around here?"

18 of 30

If you live in Italy, wearing red underwear is considered lucky.

Wearing red underwear on New Year will supposedly bring good fortune in the next year. The color of fertility is also considered, so for those who hope to conceive, it is considered double luck.

19 of 30

The grapes are also supposedly lucky.

Spanish homes continue the tradition of eating 12 grapes in the first 12 seconds of the new year. The grapes represent each month of the year. It is rumored that all this began as a marketing tactic for winemakers looking to sell more grapes in the winter.

20 of 30

And so are pork and black-eyed peas.

The fatness of pork meat symbolizes wealth and it is believed that peas bring good fortune because they swell when cooked, so they are both popular foods to eat on New Year's Eve.

PHOTO: Getty Images

21 of 30

But stay away from lobster and chicken.

Lobster and chicken are considered bad luck foods. According to superstition, if due to the ability of a lobster to move backwards and the ability of a chicken to scratch backwards, if it eats either of them in the New Year, it cannot move forward. Then, bring the bacon!

22 of 30

Round or ring-shaped foods have a special meaning.

The incorporation of a round meal in the New Year's meal symbolizes that the year has closed the circle. Hi, donuts and donuts.

23 of 30

The ancient Babylonians celebrated the New Year in March.

The new year used to coincide with the arrival of spring. A 12-day festival called Akitu marked the occasion, which was more about praying than finding a midnight kiss.

24 of 30

And Ethiopia sounds in the new year on September 11.

His calendar began in the eighth year of the common era (when our year count began). This solar calendar derived from the Egyptians consists of 13 months.

25 of 30

The French invented a new calendar during the revolution.

The French Republican calendar was used during the revolution and for 12 years to reflect the "new era of freedom" in the country. It was designed using a decimal system and was also resurrected briefly during the Paris Commune in 1871.

26 of 30

You can thank a pope for making our new year begin on January 1.

The Gregorian calendar was introduced in October 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII as a revised version of the Julian calendar. It took the world almost 350 years to get on board. Turkey did not make the change until 1927.

27 of 30

The reason why January is called January is actually a bit deep.

It has been widely reported that the month is named after the Roman god Janus, but in reality it is rooted in the Latin word "ianua", which means door. The name was chosen to symbolize the opening of a new door that occurs when the new year begins.

28 of 30

AAA offers free trips home.

Do not worry about the price increase. If you have drunk too much in the New Year (and other holidays), AAA in most states offers free trips home for people who have drunk too many glasses of champagne to drive.

29 of 30

A song that takes 1000 years to play released on January 1, 2000.

The composer Jem Finer wrote the piece called "Longplayer", which can be heard at the Trinity Buoy Wharf in London (or in this live broadcast). It is performed by singing bowls and is ready to start again immediately after it ends in 2999.

30 of 30

Antarctica hosts an annual new year music festival.

Anarctica's annual IceStock music festival can be one of the best ways to spend the New Year. The event takes place at McMurdo station, Antarctica, when the local population increases to more than 1,200 people during the summer months.

. (tagsToTranslate) New Year (t) New Year's Eve (t) New Year's Eve (t) lucky foods (t) New Year's Eve celebrations (t) curatorial table (t)) perennial content (t) seasonal content