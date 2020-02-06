30 outdated house trends that we hope will never return

1 of 30

Fast furniture

You have probably heard of ‘fast fashion’, which refers to clothing made in the factory, a much cheaper version of what is currently on the catwalk. The equivalent in home decor is ‘fast furniture’, which is a cheap design that you essentially buy, knowing that you throw it in a few seasons … or the next time you move. These easy to assemble (and even easier to pay) designs really blew up in the mid-1980s and have since become strong.

Although it is a great way to save money, there is a reason that antiques and re-use of old furniture have had an important moment. By recycling and reusing the existing set, you can reduce waste and also collect pieces that are special and have their own story.

Nautical motifs



Anchors, sailor rope and shells belong on the beach, not in your living room. Even if you own an oceanfront home, you took out the inexpensive nautical decor – you can reach beachy vibes without being too clear. Choose a color palette inspired by your beautiful surroundings or incorporate subtle decor elements such as coral and driftwood.

Edison bulbs

Every hip coffee shop from Brooklyn to Portland has these antique lamps hanging on the ceiling. The “exposed” light look belongs, when Thomas Edison came up with the original design.

Tufted headboards



Tufted furniture is centuries old, but it no longer has the glamorous feeling it once did. Now it just looks a little stuffy – and if you want a headboard, why not commit to something that actually makes a statement (instead of being absorbed in your mattress)?

Tuscan kitchens



This style was everywhere in the early 2000s, and we can certainly see its appeal. Today’s kitchens, however, focus on creating a light, airy place to cook, rather than mimicking a dark Italian villa.

Damask



Is it a floral one? Is it Chintz? No, it is damask, that was a pattern that could be found in everything in the 90s, from wallpaper to curtains. If you still have this at home, try an update of large, statement blooms instead.

Wallpaper borders



Whether it runs through the middle of a nursery like this, or cuts off the top of your wall, this trend should stop at any time after the 90s.

PHOTO: Flickr / Ted Johnson

Matching window values



When the window traps match the curtains and match the furniture, you know you have passed a decade. Swap boxy for elegant with updated, modern curtains.

Mason Jar Mania



Admittedly, this can still be a trend. Mason jars have been announced since the 90s in response to all the needs of the house: candlesticks, salad containers, soap dispensers – the list goes on. Now, however, a new appreciation for artisanal goods such as handmade vases is flourishing, which means that mason jars can return to their original task of preserves.

Wicker furniture



Yes, this will forever be an anchor for your poolside patio. But saturating your interior with wicker furniture like the world did in the 80s and 90s is no longer necessary. Play with color by investing in a light sofa instead.

Dusty Pastels



In the 1980s, all pastel colors were dusty blue or dusty pink – giving them that eternal, not-very-clean look. Today, colors are decisive and we are grateful.

Hollywood Mirror Lights



Yes, you are a star. But that does not mean that you have to be blinded every morning by this trend from the 90s. Bathroom lighting is nowadays softer and more sensitive than these rough lamps.

Avocado green and harvest gold



These two calm colors were staples of the 70s when the country recovered from the Vietnam war. However, the color combination can now be dull and naturally outdated.

Granite overload



In the early 2000s we witnessed an overload of one material, often in the massive application of dark granite in kitchens. Nowadays accents are usually more effective and a minimalist modern aesthetic with lighter materials is often preferred.

Ferns everywhere



It’s a beautiful plant, but you don’t need one in every room. These plants took over houses in the 90s and 2000s, but there is no need to make your living room look like a greenhouse.

Plaid



Oh, the 70s. We certainly do not miss this look, which gave you the feeling of being in a checkered kaleidoscope. As with many other items on this list, it is crucial that you follow small doses.

Pine furniture



Don’t get us wrong, the occasional pine accent is fine and elegant. But in the 80s and 90s it was almost everywhere, from bookcases to dressers to chests.

Avocado fridge



Following the theme of avocado green and harvest gold, refrigerators in the 1970s reflected what was in it – avocados. It is a nice concept, but its charm has been preserved in that decade.

Vertical blinds



These are not only annoying to open and close, but they are also a relic of the past. Invest in beautiful curtains for a striking element in the room.

Bean Bags Chairs



Oh, hello 90s. Although this might have been a handy chair for eating a slice of pizza in between classes, it should never have left a dormitory. However, that does not mean that you have to sacrifice comfort.

Giant side plants



Many a dear pastime was formed in the aisles of Michael and plucked silk flowers and branches from when this trend of the 90s was fully in effect. But now there is a much higher appreciation for real bouquet flowers – moreover, they have so many health benefits!

Sponge walls



Homeowners began to be cunning in the 90s, but unfortunately that often meant they had to swap carefully painted walls for, uh, sponge paint. Although it has created “texture”, we cannot help but appreciate the contemporary chic, bold and sponge-free look.

Glass blocks



In recent years, glass blocks have been used to shine light into a shower room without sacrificing privacy. Now they can come out dated. Today’s homes more often use creative glass designs or a skylight to offer privacy.

Popcorn ceiling



Oh, popcorn ceilings. Shall we agree that the only place where popcorn belongs is buttered and in the cinema? Instead, paint your ceiling in a striking hue.

PHOTO: Flickr / Brent Schmidt

Disturbed



Admittedly, just about everything in the 80s was disturbed, from curtains to skirts. But the corrugated bed skirts? That is true fashion from the turn of the century. Now, beds usually choose minimalist, chic or none at all.

Fake fruit



Although there was something satisfactory about squeezing those rubber grapes in the 90s, the dust that accumulated on it wasn’t that nice. Faux is traded for fresh with the growing popularity of green food and shopping at local farmers’ markets.

PHOTO: Flickr / K-Bot

Heavy headboards



Although headboards from the past were heavy wooden giants, nowadays they are often more minimalistic or do not exist at all. Awnings, on the other hand, reign as an evergreen decor staple.

Flowers everything



The 80s loved flowers, which meant that the pattern had to be applied to almost everything. In a modern design, flowers are more carefully used as accent patterns.

Lace tablecloths



These traditional tablecloths were often placed over plastic to protect furniture. Although they can still work in small rooms in small doses, they are outdated in most cases compared to more modern, colorful tablecloths today.

Lace dresses



While we are talking about lace, you just throw away the lace rugs. Especially when combined with a floral tablecloth, they simply read ‘too much’.

