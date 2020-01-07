30 cars involved in a massive stack of I-95 in Maine

Loading...

Maine state police said no one was killed after dozens of vehicles collided on Interstate 95 west of Bangor. Maine state police spokesman Steve McCausland said several ambulances and a medical helicopter were dispatched to the scene in Carmel, Maine. He said about 30 vehicles were involved in the accident Tuesday morning. Initially, it was reported that up to 60 vehicles were involved. The northbound lanes of the highway have been closed.

Maine state police closed the north side of Interstate 95 in Carmel due to a multi-vehicle accident, state police said.

State police said 50 to 60 cars could be involved.

The northbound lanes should be closed for most of the day, according to state police. Drivers currently on the highway are diverted to exit 157 in Newport.

State police said there were injured and LifeFlight was dispatched, but the extent of the injuries is unknown. Brian Sullivan of our media partner WABI-TV5 reports that emergency responders seem to be trying to get someone out of a badly damaged vehicle.

The Maine Forest Rangers tweeted that they were helping the state police and bringing in a helicopter.

Total weather meteorologist Ted McInerney said a snow shower moved in this area between 6:15 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. He said it was not a big shower of snow, but it could have been enough to put dust on the road.

In 2015, there was a massive stack on I-95 in Carmel that state police described as the state’s worst stack. In total, more than 100 cars and 150 people were involved.

