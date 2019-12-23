30 bricks of suspected cocaine confiscated from Ambassador Bridge in Windsor: RCMP – London

Loading...

Published on December 23, 2019

A Brampton man was arrested after police claimed that 40 kilograms of suspected narcotics had been confiscated at the Ambassador Bridge entry port in Windsor.

According to the RCMP, a single man with a tractor-trailer arrived at Ambassador Bridge Commercial Operations in Windsor, Ontario and was referred for a second inspection on December 15.

The investigation found that, according to the police, border guards discovered 30 packages of suspected cocaine weighing around 40 kg.

RCMP has charged a 44-year-old Brampton man for importing a controlled substance and owning it for the purpose of trafficking in human beings.

The defendant is in custody and awaits bail hearing.

The police say the investigation is ongoing.

According to the RCMP, the Canadian Border Services Agency in the South Ontario region has already intercepted and seized more than 395 kilograms of suspected cocaine in 2019.

