3 years after the collision, the USS Fitzgerald goes back to sea

The guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald is back at sea almost three years after a collision in which seven seafarers were killed and the starboard side of the ship was badly damaged, the Navy said in a press release on Monday. The Fitzgerald is being tested at sea to ensure that the ship is ready for use again this spring, the Navy said.

“Since we launched the ship last April, our efforts have focused on restoring ship systems, performing pier side tests, and preparing the ship for the sea,” said Rear Adm. Tom Anderson, NAVSEA Director for Maintenance and Modernization of Surface Ships and Commander for Naval Regional Maintenance Center.

“The government team and the industry team worked hand in hand on this extraordinarily complex task to get Fitzgerald at sea and ultimately back to the fleet,” added Anderson.

The Fitzgerald was built at the Pascagoula yard by Huntington Ingalls Industries-Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Miss.

The incident and a second, separate collision two months later, in which ten sailors were killed aboard the USS John S. McCain, triggered an investigation and a wave of soul searching in the Navy. The McCain left its Japanese port in December to test at sea.

When the Fitzgerald was repaired, the lawyers of its former commander, Cmdr. Bryce Benson claimed that the Navy publicly sentenced Benson for the collision. In 2018, a military judge even said statements by John Richardson, Chief of Naval Operations, and Bill Moran, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, about Benson “ignored the suspect’s presumption of innocence.”

Despite the comments, the Navy allowed Benson to withdraw at its current rank, ProPublica reported for the first time in November. In the meantime, the Navy said it hoped to test the Fitzgeralds navigation, mitigation, mechanical and electrical systems, combat systems, communications, propulsion, and other systems. His new commander is thrilled to get started.

“We are excited to take the next step to get Fitzgerald back to sea where the ship belongs. My crew is looking forward to boarding the ship and continuing our training to ensure that we are ready to go.” Fleet to return, “said Cmdr. Scott Wilbur, Fitzgerald’s commanding officer.