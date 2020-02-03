3 WVa children who left the house wanted to visit New York, found

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. – Three children who wanted to visit New York City walked early in their pajamas from their adoptive parents’ house on Monday, but were found safe a few hours later after being noticed by a neighbor, police said.

The neighbor called 911 and the children were less than a mile (1.6 km) from their home. They had to be examined by doctors as a precaution, Kanawha County Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

A camera recorded the children who left their home in the neighborhood of St. Albans shortly before 3.30 pm. The parents realized that about an hour later they missed and called 911. Blood dogs from the sheriff of Kanawha County and the State Department of Forestry joined a state police helicopter crew in the search said an earlier statement from the sheriff.

The Sheriff’s statement identified the children as Lucas Holmes, 11; Delaney Holmes, 9, and Kaylena Holmes, 8. The two girls wore purple coats and pajamas in the cold weather. Lucas Holmes was wearing a blue jacket and pajamas. Temperatures in St. Albans were early Monday in the high 40s.

Sheriff spokesman Brian Humphreys said in a telephone interview that a preliminary investigation revealed that the children said to each other that they wanted to visit New York. He said the children had no ties with New York.

The corresponding press