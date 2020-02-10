3 were hospitalized after Boulder fell on PRT in Morgantown; road closed for cleanup

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 / 4:23 PM EST

/ Updated: February 10, 2020 / 5:14 p.m. EST

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A boulder fell in Morgantown on Monongahela Boulevard at the intersection of 8th Street and Evansdale Drive, according to Monongalia County’s 911 Communications Center.



Courtesy of Morgantown Police

According to a tweet from the WVU-PRT account, a boulder hit a PRT vehicle. The PRT is closed until further notice.

According to the WVU PRT Twitter account, three people went to the hospital.

According to West Virginia 511, both lanes are blocked in the north and south direction on Monongahela Boulevard.

The Morgantown police are responsible for investigating the incident. No further information has been published at the moment.