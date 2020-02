3 weeks until hands-free driving law comes into force

Updated: 5:49 PM EST February 4, 2020

FOXBOROUGH WITH THAT MESSAGE Tonight. TODD: BEN AND EMILY, THE FIRST WE ARE IN A PARKING PLACE. We’re not going anywhere. WHEN THIS NEW LAW WILL BE PERFORMANCE IN A FEW WEEKS, YOU MUST PROTECT YOUR PHONE LIKE THIS. YOU CAN’T KEEP IT IN YOUR HAND. THE NEW LAW ALLOWS A SWIPE TO ANSWER A CALL BUT THAT IS IT. >> THIS WILL BE SOMETHING THE POLICE CAN MAINTAIN AND THIS WILL NOT BE A JOKE. TODD: FOR LAWYERS OF 23 FEBRUARY CANNOT COME SOON ENOUGH. WHEN THE POLICE DEPARTMENTS ON MASSACHUSETTS WILL MAINTAIN THE NEW DISTRACTED RIDING LAW. >> YOU CANNOT HOLD YOUR TELEPHONE FOR LONGER WHILE DRIVING. TODD: EVEN AWARE OF POLICE ABOUT THE COMMON VIOLENCE. FOR THE FIRST MONTH, THE POLICE GIVES WARNINGS, BUT ON MARCH 31, FINE WILL BE GIVEN. THE FIRST $ 100 ATTACK. SECOND $ 250 ATTACK, AND THE DRIVER IS OBLIGED TO TAKE AN EDUCATION COURSE. THIRD PARTY OF FENCE $ 500, THAT MAY GET THERE FOR YOUR INSURANCE. >> IF YOU – BEGIN WITH BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY. TODD: THEY WORK TO TRUST DRIVERS TO SEE MORE SAFE OPTIONS. HIS JORDAN’S SON WAS IN A CRASH IN 2007 >> I see more and more people texting and driving and I get frustrated. I WANT TO PUT AN ELECTRONIC SIGN IN MY CAR, SAY THAT MY SON WAS KILLED BY YOUR BEHAVIOR. TODD: AGAIN THE NEW LAW MAKES IT ILLEGAL TO KEEP YOUR PHONE IN HAND WHILE DRIVING. LIMITED USE OF THE PHONE IS ACCESSIBLE BUT THE ENTIRE SPIRIT OF THE LAW IS TO KEEP YOUR EYES AWAY AND

Updated: 5:49 PM EST February 4, 2020

VIDEO: Massachusetts drivers are now about three weeks away from having to put down their phones.

