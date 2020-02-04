3 weeks until hands-free driving law comes into force in Massachusetts

Fines start in the spring of 2020; first violation costs drivers $ 100

Updated: 3:41 PM EST February 4, 2020

Drivers in Massachusetts are now about three weeks away from having to put down their phones. Legislation prohibiting the use of handheld electronic devices while riding or driving a bicycle was adopted by legislators in November after about 17 years of debate. It will take effect on February 23. It reflects legislation in force in many other states and addresses two issues: hands-free use of devices while driving and monitoring for racial profiling of motorists by law enforcement authorities. devices in hands-free mode, even if they use it for something other than texting. It says: No driver of a motor vehicle can hold a mobile electronic device. No driver of a motor vehicle may use a mobile electronic device unless the device is used hands-free. No driver of a motor vehicle may read or view text, images or video on a mobile electronic device; provided, however, that an operator can view a map generated by a navigation system or application on a mobile electronic device mounted on or attached to the windshield, dashboard or center console of a vehicle in a manner that affects the operation of the engine does not obstruct vehicle. The new law allows the use of electronic devices if they are used in response to an emergency situation that is needed for rescuers to do their work. It also makes use possible if operators are stationary and are not in active lanes. Drivers will only receive warnings for violating one of the new provisions until 31 March. Fines are then scheduled to start at $ 100 for a first offense, $ 250 for a second offense, and $ 500 for third and subsequent offenses. Third and subsequent violations would also entail car insurance costs. State agencies will keep track of the age, gender and race of every motorist who has issued a quote or warning, and publish an anonymous summary of the data every year as a way to track biased enforcement.

Drivers in Massachusetts are now about three weeks away from having to put down their phones.

Legislation prohibiting the use of handheld electronic devices while riding or driving a bicycle was adopted by legislators in November after about 17 years of debate. It will take effect on February 23.

It reflects the laws in force in many other states and addresses two issues: hands-free use of devices while driving and monitoring for racial profiling of motorists by law enforcement.

The law requires drivers to use their mobile devices in hands-free mode, even if they use it for something other than texting.

Broken down it says:

No driver of a motor vehicle may own a mobile electronic device.

No driver of a motor vehicle may use a mobile electronic device unless the device is used hands-free.

No driver of a motor vehicle may read or view text, images or video on a mobile electronic device; provided, however, that an operator can view a map generated by a navigation system or application on a mobile electronic device mounted on or attached to the windshield, dashboard or center console of a vehicle in a manner that affects the operation of the engine does not obstruct vehicle.

The new law allows the use of electronic devices if they are used in response to an emergency situation that is needed for rescuers to do their work. It also makes use possible when operators are stationary and not in active lanes.

Drivers will only receive warnings for violating one of the new provisions up to and including 31 March.

Fines are then scheduled to start at $ 100 for a first offense, $ 250 for a second offense and $ 500 for third and subsequent offenses.

Third and subsequent violations would also entail car insurance costs.

State authorities follow the age, gender and race of every driver who has given a quote or warning, and publish an anonymous summary of the data every year as a way to follow biased enforcement.

.