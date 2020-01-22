3 USS Dwight D. Eisenhower sailors are charged with a holiday party fight

Three sailors from the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower were indicted in connection with the December 17 brawl at a Norfolk, Virginia holiday party that was videotaped.

Navy Times reporter Courtney Mabeus announced for the first time that Aviation Ordnanceman Demetrius Jackson, Boatswain Seaman Akilah Carradine-McMillan, and 3rd class electrical engineer Ryann Moore had been charged with regulatory violations.

According to court records, at a hearing on January 8, Moore was found guilty of being publicly drunk and paying a total of $ 94 in costs.

Jackson is charged with obstructing justice and disorderly behavior and is scheduled to appear in court on January 24. Carradine-McMillan faces a charge of disorderly behavior and will be tried on March 4.

Moore joined the Navy in August 2017, according to the marine biographies provided by the Navy. Carradine-McMillan joined in November 2017; Jackson has been in the Navy since August 2015 and has been awarded the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, among others.

Officials have not said what caused the fight that occurred in a hotel lobby during a holiday celebration. A two-and-a-half minute cell phone video of the incident, uploaded to YouTube, shows at least two women involved in close combat when several others tried to separate the combatants.

The fight broke out shortly after midnight on December 17, according to a report by the Norfolk Police Department.

A police officer had led a disorganized man out of a hotel lobby to prevent a fight from starting. However, when he returned to another fight, the report said.

Carradine-McMillian is accused of beating a man who was holding another woman and then pushing a plainclothes detective who was trying to end the fight, the report said.

“She did not follow it and ignored any command not to oppose her attempt to escape our control,” the report said. “She was later handcuffed and arrested for disorderly behavior.”

A command investigation is investigating what happened, Navy Cmdr said. Jennifer Cragg, a spokeswoman for the Naval Air Force Atlantic.

Cragg declined to say how many seafarers would be examined or whether an Eisenhower crew would be charged or administratively disciplined under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

“Neither the United States Navy nor the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower tolerate this behavior,” Cragg told Task & Purpose. “We require our seafarers to be ready for military service and off duty at all times.”

All three accused seafarers refused to speak through their spokesman, Cragg said.

