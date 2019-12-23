3 up 3 down: the Broncos run for all the lions to win

Loading...

December 22, 2019; Denver, Colorado, United States; Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (17) celebrates with wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) and tight end Noah Fant (87) after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter at Empower Field in Mile High Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos managed to recover from an ugly performance against the Chiefs, with a dominant defensive performance against the Lions.

For much of the game, the Lions attack failed to achieve a first-try conversion, and Lock looked clean since the game in the race had one of his best outings of the season.

Who were the biggest stars and the biggest disappointments for Denver's 27-17 victory over the Lions? We'll see:

3 up

Phillip Lindsay

After a negative performance in Kansas City, Phillip Lindsay recovered against the Lions.

Lindsay eclipsed 90 yards for the first time since the Broncos game against the Browns and crossed the 100-yard threshold for the second time this season.

Lindsay also scored the game with a touchdown of 27 yards late, bringing the score to its final of 27-17. He totaled 109 yards with a score, while also catching two passes for nine more yards.

DaeSean Hamilton

DaeSean Hamilton has been one of the most disappointing players in the Broncos, without a doubt, but showed a glimpse of what the Broncos expected of him throughout his career.

By the end of the first half, Hamilton had already tied his season high for catches and was only 17 yards behind his season high for yards. At the end of the third quarter, I had new season highs in each category.

In the last quarter, he gave the Broncos a 20-17 lead with his first touchdown of the season, which came with a shovel option near the goal line. Performances like this are valuable for Hamilton, who may be looking for a new team this summer.

Broncos defense

The Broncos defense came to play on Sunday, although the statistics do not reflect how excellent the unit played.

In addition to allowing 148 yards and 10 points combined in the first Detroit drive of each half, they were almost perfect, allowing 0 points and 43 yards

The Denver pass race also came with five catches despite Bradley Chubb, Derek Wolfe, Adam Gotsis and Demarcus Walker being down. Everything was thanks to Malik Reed, Dre’Mont Jones and Jeremiah Attachou. Young people and reinforcements really lost all Sunday.

3 down

Offensive line

The offensive line remains the Achilles heel of the Broncos.

During the first quarter of the game, it seemed that every time the Broncos achieved something offensive, it was revoked with a penalty.

The total for the first half was three penalties, with two going to Elijah Wilkinson, who also lost time due to injury, and one going to Garett Bolles. In the second half, they cleaned things up, although Lock was still constantly pressed and was forced to receive some unnecessary blows.

Special teams

The Denver special teams unit is easily one of the worst in the league, ranked 23rd in DVOA and 21st in the Pro Football Focus team ratings.

In this game, the special teams continued to hamper the Broncos, allowing a great touchdown clearance that allowed Detroit to place Denver in a 10-point hole.

In addition, while Colby Wadman continued to serve clearings that seemed to be fired from sea level, the Lions pitcher took full advantage of Mile-High's air, driving beautiful spirals into the sky.

Devontae Booker

Devontae Booker has a responsibility in this Broncos team: being a good third runner from time to time, and he couldn't even do it on Sunday.

Booker dropped one of his two goals of the night, a rainbow perfectly thrown by Lock that hit him directly in the hands, and he didn't add much as a blocker either.

In addition, Lindsay and Royce Freeman had star games. It would be surprising if the most boring in the league were on the Denver list next season.

At the end of the day, the Broncos earned their sixth victory of the season and tend to rise as the year comes to an end.