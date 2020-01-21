3 trading deadlines that the Oilers must explore

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers are not a Stanley Cup contender, but a Stanley Cup playoffs contender, and there is a difference.

It is why General Manager Ken Holland will investigate whether he wants to add a center man like Jean-Gabriel Pageau, but also why he will not give up a first round or a good prospect to hire the pending unlimited free agent this spring – what might stop him from landing the player. Stanley Cup contenders share with first-round picks and top prospects for rental. The Oilers will not and must not. Not this year.

It is also the reason why this team does not need external leadership for the first time in a long time. They just need a solid, Top-9 forward or two – the young leadership with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Darnell Nurse and Oscar Klefbom is great.

But that does not mean that Holland will not try to improve its club, and it certainly does not mean that its Oilers have no room for improvement. In Edmonton, after years of making the wrong deals at the wrong times, Holland cannot have its timing wrong here.

No matter how painful this is to hear, it’s still a time to build in Edmonton – to set up, develop and save – rather than to divide the small potential pool for players in their mid-20s who are on are about to win the jackpot in their career. If the plan works, maybe in a year we can argue for a first round for the next Taylor Hall.

But not yet.

Edmonton will most likely lose their third round pick to the Calgary Flames in the James Neal-Milan Lucic deal, should Neal score more than 20 goals and Lucic finish with 10 less. Neal Lucic is currently beating 19 against four. So if Holland shares its second rounder on the February 24 deadline, that leaves its scouts a huge gap between the first and fourth rounds of the NHL 2020 concept.

That does not mean that Holland cannot help its team with a few extra matches. He needs a third line center. And another Top-9 winger wouldn’t hurt. But if the big boys like St. Louis, Washington, Boston, and Colorado are willing to mortgage the future, we predict that Holland’s deadline will be modest.

When you’re at the top of your division at the end of January and you’ve missed the big dance in 12 of the previous 13 sources, making the play-offs is a must in Edmonton. So how are the Oilers doing?

Here’s how:

Buy a 3C

The gold standard is Pageau, and if Holland could develop a trade mark, he could change his mind about what he wanted to send to Ottawa. Assuming that Pageau becomes too rich for Edmonton’s blood, Luke Glendening from Detroit thinks, who has a faceoff percentage of 56.5 and leads all Red Wings centers in shorthanded ice time. He is 30.

Is there a way to pry 29-year-old UFA Melker Karlsson away from San Jose? He may be a fourth-line center, but Edmonton already has two. I would look at him in the off season.

Nick Bonino would be the perfect man when the Nashville season goes south. But he will earn another $ 4.1 million next season, so he should be part of a bigger deal where Edmonton could throw. Holland needs Nashville to become a seller to make that deal.

Find a winger to help Connor McDavid

Head coach Dave Tippett divided Draisaitl and McDavid after Christmas, and this is the first time the move has worked for an Oilers coach. Draisaitl landed with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on his left wing and the team called on Kailer Yamamoto to play on the right.

Meanwhile, McDavid is doing well with Neal and Zack Kassian, although we believe that the 5-on-5 line would be better if the Netherlands could acquire a left winger with some speed. Then you play Kassian sometimes on the right, Neal there at other times, and your Top 9 is better.

Can you board at Tyler Toffoli, a UFA awaiting Los Angeles? What about the Leafs, which defenders need and have cap problems? Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson would both fit in Edmonton.

He probably has too much time left, but Adam Henrique from Anaheim would be an interesting asset, just like the UFA Chris Kreider from New York Rangers.

A D-man, if Matt Benning is questionable

In all likelihood, Matt Benning will be back in action shortly after the Oilers break. But he already has two concussions this season, and if he gets a blow, you can bet the doctors will close him for the rest of the campaign.

Benning doesn’t treat the puck as well as Caleb Jones or Ethan Bear, but he still defends better than both. And keeping the puck out of your net is a premium as we approach the playoffs.

That could bring the Netherlands to the market for an Andy Greene or a Justin Braun. You cannot have enough defenders when the play-offs begin, and the blue line in the Netherlands is not deep.