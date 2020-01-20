3 trading deadline moves the Maple Leafs should explore

No team has scored more goals than the Toronto Maple Leafs, which have redefined what it means to be an offensive juggernaut with every year of the Auston Matthews – Mitchell Marner – William Nylander era.

Because that young, explosive core would be Voltron together – and of course surrounded by a number of puck-pushing defenders and net-floating weapons, especially Captain John Tavares – the Toronto goals per game have risen considerably each season, now humming on a 3.57 clip under a head trainer who lets his horses run.

This is all a detour, Toronto is pre-set but needs depth at the back, because even the best possession teams can’t always control the puck.

In terms of permitted goals (3.29 per night), the Maple Leafs have not been that porous in 11 (!) Years, and that includes some epic stinkers and a finish in last place.

The recent outbreak of injuries (recovery, Jake Muzzin and Morgan Rielly) and instability in the net beyond all-star Frederik Andersen, have made his trade deadline clear: defense depth and a backup goal.

This is an organization with Stanley Cup-sized ambitions, and with top-four blueliners Muzzin and Tyson Barrie long shots to re-sign, GM Kyle Dubas stares at a go-for-it spring.

However, there are major disadvantages when entering the market. Dubas released his first round in 2020 last summer to get Patrick Marleau off the books. Clubs rarely burn a first and a second in the same design year.

The other obstacle is cap space.

While contenders such as the Colorado Avalanche and New York Islanders have enough space to hunt big game, a healthy roster in Toronto would have none. The Leafs currently have six players on the long-term injured reserve.

The only silver lining of this injury parade is that the Leafs temporarily keep $ 7.6 million in leeway, per CapFriendly.com, but things will get sticky when the bodies return.

Dubas absolutely as a buyer, but he must be creative.

Here are three suggested goals.

Alexandar Georgiev, G, New York Rangers

The Rangers – sellers for sure – must allow Henrik Lundqvist to leave with grace, and the king still has a season beyond this on his deal. The heir to the throne is not Georgiev, who regards the Blueshirts as an excellent backup, but rather Igor Shesterkin, who has been overwhelmed quickly, has won his first two NHL starts and looks just like the prospect of a blues chip he mortgaged.

Georgiev (12-9-1, .913 saving percentage) is only 23 and he becomes a free agent this summer. The Leafs would love a younger backup they can trust – New York has two. Once you’ve found Georgiev’s cap-hit ($ 792,500) and consider the hunger of the Rangers for young, skilled attackers … well, let’s stop the flirting and get started.

Yes, Leaf’s backup Michael Hutchinson has been better lately, but his stat line – 3-7-1, 3.83, .885 – is just not good enough.

If an exchange for Georgiev cannot be completed, Dubas must kick tires against Penguin’s prospect Casey DeSmith, now seized by all-star Tristan Jarry, or a rental property such as Ryan Miller (Anaheim) or Aaron Dell (San Jose) – cheap, decent backup options behind bad teams.

Brenden Dillon, LD, San Jose Sharks

Dillon should be blue line goal No. 1 for Toronto.

Don’t waste time watching his production (11 points). The Leafs have many game-creating defenders.

With six feet four, 225 pounds, Dillon is a big, nasty and responsible left shot with 62 play-off experiences, including a trip to the final.

Yes, the 29-year-old is a min-four this season, but his club is min-37. He starts most of his teams in the defense zone and still ends most in the O zone. That will make Dubas and Sheldon Keefe happy.

Dillon also kills a few minutes of punishment every night for the best PK unit of the NHL, and the lower eight PK of Toronto could use a boost.

From the perspective of San Jose, this is a lost season. Doug Wilson has the violation with the 28th assessment and can still recoup some assets.

It’s no secret that Dubas has a queue with excessive prospects looking for a break, and frankly their chances of NHL ice age are better somewhere else. Dmytro Timashov, Egor Korshkov, Jeremy Bracco, Nic Petan, Kenny Agostino, Pontus Aberg … a package deal must be formed.

The Leafs have six 2020 picks in round 6 and 7 to be used as a sweetener.

Certainly, Dillon’s early season clocks from Matthews will be water under the bridge if the hardnosed D-man can make a difference in April.

Travis Hamonic, RD, Calgary Flames

We are now on tiptoe in blockbuster terrain.

Toronto has been monitoring Hamonic since he was an islander and lost a bidding war to Calgary. The Leafs came close to a Flames defender in the summer just to block the exchange with the partial no-trade clause of Nazem Kadri, but Dubas and Brad Treliving – one of the biggest cycling dealers in the competition – are standing On friendly terms.

The moment Treliving re-signed the mighty Rasmus Andersson for a six-year extension, we indicated that one of his 29-year-old UFAs in the top four, Hamonic or T.J. Brodie, is not coming back for 2020-21.

Calgary is curiously below par and does not hide his desire for a top six winger. Michael Frolik trading on January 2 to Buffalo was a salary payment for this.

Does Treliving keep both Hamonic and Brodie as “own rental properties” and bank on Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm on fire again? Or is the GM bold and does it import some speed and skill?

At some point, the Leafs should at least consider trading one of their middle class forwards (Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen, Alexander Kerfoot) to free up dollars for the back end.

If a real ‘hockey deal’ is closed on February 24, Toronto-Calgary is not a bad bet to offer this.

Other options for renting a defense for Maple Leafs to consider: Sami Vatanen, Mike Green, Erik Gustafsson, Dylan DeMelo, Andy Greene, Ron Hainsey, Sean Walker, Michael Del Zotto.