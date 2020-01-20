3 trade deadline moves the Flames should explore

Brad Treliving is the last person in the Calgary Flames organization to take time off during the seven-day break from the team.

He will spend it on reconnaissance meetings, where extensive discussions must be held to refine his shopping list.

With his team in the middle of a dogfight in the Pacific Division, the always-active GM is looking for an important addition or two for a selection deep on the bottom six ahead and short on a right-handed impact ahead.

The $ 4.3 million Treliving paid in salary by Michael Frolik last month, gave him more flexibility to throw a wider net, as he is looking for a hockey deal that the Flames could score very well with a remaining period on his contract after this season.

That is the goal, just like last year’s trading deadline when he came so close to landing Jason Zucker from the Minnesota Wild.

House of the flames

If the price is too high to land a player he can keep for a few years, the list of available rental properties is supplemented by Tyler Toffoli, who is presented on the top line by a club in Los Angeles Kings who likes money wants to earn UFA, who happened to play as a junior in Ottawa with Sean Monahan.

The right wing boss has seen his stock fall after a season with 31 goals, four years ago he did not come close to reproducing. Treliving is probably aiming much higher than that.

Although a lefty, UFA Chris Kreider would be a nice addition because of his grit and sneakiness, but it is believed that he probably has Calgary and several other Canadian stops on his no-trade list of 11 teams.

Right-handed center Jean-Gabriel Pageau is likely to be deported because his shocking offensive explosion this year could make him too expensive for the blood of the Ottawa senators. He would give the Flames even more flexibility if they think he is able to continue a scoring pace that the scaled-down 27-year-old has with 19 goals so far.

Evgenii Dadonov and Mike Hoffman are also attractive UFAs, but it is hard to understand that the Florida Panthers would give up, even in the midst of a mighty battle for a playoff berth.

Three things the Flames could do before the deadline:

Call Austin Czarnik / Demote Mark Jankowski

The flames must be scored.

Jankowski just scored his first goal of the year Saturday as part of a nightmare-like season that few saw. His confidence and his status in the line-up in question, the big center could benefit from rebuilding his confidence in the AHL.

The risk is that he would have to go through the remission process.

If the 25-year-old is claimed by another team pending RFA, the Flames will be off the hook for his $ 1,675 million salary and have more to spend on the deadline. They have shopped the penalty specialist since last summer, but have yet to find a match and paint the team in a corner where it will soon have to do something about it.

If he is not claimed, the staff in Stockton will work with him to find the game that has earned him 17 and 14 goals in the last two seasons.

Czarnik underwent a similar process after returning to the Flames of Injury before Christmas and used his time in the AHL to regain his scoring touch, with nine goals and 17 points in 15 outings.

Before his injury, the 27-year-old had scored in consecutive outings, hoping that his earlier AHL-scoring ability would eventually translate into big league success if he landed in a top line.

Giving him a chance to play a prominent role makes sense given the team’s inability to score as it did a year earlier.

The Flames could benefit from the further shaking of the lines of a team that scores in 23rd place.

Trade Sam Bennett

No, this is not a fire sale or a suggestion that the 23-year-old is not making in Calgary.

It is an opportunity to use it as a valuable trade ship.

After all, you have to give up substantial assets to land one.

Bennett’s reputation as a physical, proven play-off performer is known throughout the competition, which this year surpasses his four goals and six points in 34 games.

The fact is that the flames have a series of emerging lower six wingers. Exchanging one of them as part of a package to land what the Flames really needs is logical.

The fourth overall choice from 2014 is still only 23 and has many advantages, which makes it a tradable commodity that you certainly won’t give away.

Buy Kasperi Kapanen

The 23-year-old Finn ticks all the boxes for the Flames, a right-handed shooter with a reasonable cap-hit of $ 3.2 million for the next two years that leaves him at the end of RFA status.

With six-foot-one, 195 pounds, he also has a decent size in a team that could use more of it.

Kapanen has speed and a scoring touch that is buried on a powerful grid of Toronto Maple Leafs.

Although Bennett might be part of that deal, T.J. Brodie. The Flames have been trying for a while to trade Brodie and his $ 4.65 million cap-hit, including a deal with the Leafs for Nazem Kadri last summer.

With injuries to Jake Muzzin and Morgan Rielly, the Leafs try to reinforce a blue line that has long been part of their defensive misery.

The real purpose of their affection is probably pending UFA Travis Hamonic, which the Flames do and must desire as a virtual inviolable. Hamonic embodies everything that the Flames need more in the play-offs.

Brodie, 29, is a top pair of blue lining in Calgary and although not appreciated by fans in the city, he is one of the better skaters in the game and has considerable commercial value.

Time to cash in with it, especially since there is little chance that the resident of Chatham-Kent, Ont., Will be restarted this summer by Treliving.

Defenders are coveted at this time of year, which means that the flames must replace him with a significant backender. Such an addition could be Juuso Valimaki, if his surgically repaired knee shows signs, may return before the spring.