3 takeaways from the loss of 124-107 from the Utah Jazz to the Portland Trail Blazers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz lost its fourth consecutive match Saturday night at the Moda Center and fell on Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers 124-107. Here are three takeaways from the game.

The Jazz left several major runs during the night. At the end of the first quarter, Portland closed with a 12-0 point. The Trail Blazers went another big point to close the second quarter and ended with a 15-0 point. Utah again ran a 13-0 point in the third quarter.

Weber State product Damian Lillard was absolutely on fire. Lillard scored 51 points against the Jazz after scoring 48 the night before against the Los Angeles Lakers. Lillard has scored at least 34 points in each of the last eight games of Portland. Lillard had 12 assists, two rebounds and a bargain to go along with his 51-point night. He checked out for a standing ovation from the home crowd.

Mike Conley, who was back in the basic line-up, started the game strong because he scored 19 points in the first half on 8-of-11 shooting and 3-of-3 from outside the 3-point arc. Conley cooled down in the second half and scored only three points in 1-of-9 shooting in the last two quarters of the game.

Next one: vs. Denver, Wednesday, 7 p.m.