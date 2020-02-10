3 takeaways from the 123-119 win of the Utah Jazz at the Dallas Mavericks

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz (35-18) built up a huge lead and then resisted the return attempts of the Dallas Mavericks (32-22) on their way to a 123-119 victory on Monday evening at American Airlines Center.

Here are three takeaways that have defined the game:

• The Jazz started hot, scored 32 points in the first quarter and then became even hotter in a 39-point second quarter to take a rest time of 71-50. Dallas, playing without All-Star Luka Doncic, met in the second half to pull within five points in the third quarter and then again late in the fourth, but Utah pulled back when needed. Rudy Gobert (a slam) and Donovan Mitchell (a jumper) each had large buckets in the last minutes to help Utah secure their third consecutive victory.

• For the second consecutive game, reserve Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz in scoring. The guard, who scored 30 in Sunday’s buzzing win in Houston, hit 10 out of 17 shots and scored 25 points before failing. Utah needed the help of considering starting point guard Mike Conley sat down to rest his knee. Backup point guard Emmanuel Mudiay scored 12 points with three rebounds and two assists from the bench after no longer playing since 1 February.

• Bojan Bogdanovic, the hero of Sunday’s game, hit three 3-pointers and scored 23 points, while Mitchell also fired 23 on 8-of-12 shooting. Gobert contributed 17 points – hitting all seven attempts in a game in which the Jazz shoots 59% – and brought in 16 rebounds. Their performances helped Utah sneak past Dallas, which was encouraged by Tim Hardaway Jr. (33 points) and Kristaps Porzingis (28 points).

Next one

Wednesday vs. Miami, 7 p.m.

Friday, February 21 vs. San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 22 vs. Houston, 7 p.m.