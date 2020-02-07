3 takeaways from 117-114 of the Utah Jazz win the Portland Trail Blazers

SALT LAKE CITY – The losing streak is over.

Powered by a couple of coupling baskets from foreman Bojan Bogdanovic and guard Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-114 at Vivint Arena on Friday night. The victory brought the recent five-game Jazz to a gracious but heartbreaking end.

Here are three takeaways from the Jazz victory over the Trail Blazers.

It was all about the second half of the Jazz. After being played in the first half – the Trail Blazers surpassed the Jazz 72-58 – Utah was improved collectively in the second collective. The Jazz kept the Trail Blazers in only 42 seconds half points, 17 in the third and 25 in the fourth. Utah, on the other hand, scored 30 in the third and 29 in the final period. It still took a few last-minute buckets from Bogdanovic and Mitchell, not to mention a terribly missed goal tendency in the final seconds, for the Jazz to put the game away.

The Portland star Damian Lillard cooled down a bit compared to the hot streak he had had, but not much. The Weber State alumnus ended with a game-high 42 points, including 21 from behind the arc. Lillard scored 28 points only in the first half, including 16 in the first quarter when he left the field 7 or 7 and pushed all four of his 3-point attempts. Lillard eventually fell, sort of, as Jazz took fatigue and improved defensive efforts.

The pace was high during the game and the officials took notice. Five technical errors were handed out and Portland striker Trevor Ariza was ejected, while Royce O’Neale, Mitchell, Carmelo Anthony and Gary Trent Jr. all earned their own techniques. The resignation of Ariza and a concussion suffered by Anfernee Simons left the Trail Blazers shorthanded – they played the entire second half with seven players – and the Jazz eventually benefited.

Next one

Sunday February 9 in Houston, 5:00 PM MST

Monday, February 10 in Dallas, 6.30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 12 vs. Miami, 7 p.m.