3 staff members injured during unrest at Souza-Baranowski maximum security prison

Loading...

Several prison staff were injured Friday at the maximum security prison of Souza-Baranowski, when a burst broke out, 5 investigators learned. 5 Investigators learned that there was an incident around 10:45 am and that at least three staff members were injured. Several EMS teams were called to the Shirley facility. The Ministry of Correctional Services stated that a correctional officer had been surrounded and then assaulted by inmates in one of the general population units in the institution. “One of the correctional officers involved in the incident immediately radioed for help. Other correctional officers responded and secured the area in minutes,” the department said in a statement. Six detainees were removed from the unit, the department said. “These detainees will be subject to internal discipline and DOC staff will provide the Worcester district attorney’s office with all available facts and evidence regarding the attacks,” said the department. The incident is still under investigation. The installation was locked up after the incident.

Several prison staff were injured Friday at the maximum security prison of Souza-Baranowski, when a burst broke out, 5 investigators learned.

5 Investigators learned that there was an incident around 10:45 am and that at least three staff members were injured. Several EMS teams were called to the Shirley facility.

The Ministry of Correctional Services stated that a correctional officer had been surrounded and then assaulted by inmates in one of the general population units in the institution.

“One of the correctional officers involved in the incident immediately radioed for help. Other correctional officers responded and secured the area in minutes,” the department said in a statement.

Six detainees were removed from the unit, the department said.

“These detainees will be subject to internal discipline and DOC staff will provide the Worcester district attorney’s office with all available facts and evidence regarding the attacks,” said the department.

The incident is still under investigation.

The installation was locked up after the incident.

.