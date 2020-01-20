3 points to remember from Utah Jazz's 118-88 victory against the Indiana Pacers

SALT LAKE CITY – If you needed more evidence that the season is much better now than it was a few months ago, Utah Jazz made a 49-point turnaround after its November loss to Indiana Monday evening rout 118-88. the Pacers at Vivint Arena.

Here are three takeaways that defined the game:

• Donovan Mitchell (25 points) and Rudy Gobert (20 points, 14 rebounds) continued to play as All-Stars to lead the Jazz to their 18th victory in 21 outings.

• Utah was simply better each quarter than the Pacers, who went through all five games with a winning streak. The Jazz overtook Indiana 29-23, 27-21 and 24-19 in the first three quarters before propelling it completely open with a 38-25 advantage in the fourth quarter. Utah’s shooting was great (54%) and its stellar defense (Pacers shot 41.9%).

• In his second game back from a hamstring injury, point guard Mike Conley had a solid performance with 14 points and two assists in 18 minutes. Utah also had an effective bench game from Georges Niang (15 points) and Tony Bradley (eight points, 10 rebounds).

next

Wednesday at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Saturday January 25 against Dallas, 3 p.m.

Monday, January 27 against Houston, 7 p.m.