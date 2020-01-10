3 points to remember from Utah Jazz's 109-92 victory against the Charlotte Hornets

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz, the hottest team in the NBA right now, continued their strong game Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets. In a full team effort, Utah beat Charlotte 109-92 for the team’s eighth consecutive victory and the 26th overall.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is fouled by Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo (8) during a dunk attempt as Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10. 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks a shot from the center of Charlotte Hornets Bismack Biyombo (8) while Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00), Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (23) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrate free chicken after two missed free throws from the missed Charlotte Hornets during an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, January 10, 2020. Utah won 109-92. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) catches the ball from Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) while Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10, 2020 . Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Jazz players and fans raise two fingers after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) played a defensive game while Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) rides for a dunk while Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, January 10, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) makes eye contact with Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during a game while Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play a basketball game NBA at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10. 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) passes right in front of Charlotte Hornets Cody Zeller (40) for a shot as Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10, 2020 Utah won 109-92. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) defend a shot from Charlotte Hornets guard Dwayne Bacon (7) while Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10, 2020. Utah won 109-92. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (23) laughs while talking to Utah Jazz guard teammate Donovan Mitchell (45) during a Hornets free throw while Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets are playing an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10, 2020. Utah won 109-92. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) folds over Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington (25) while Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City Friday January 10, 2020. Utah won 109-92. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is fouled by Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo (8) while Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz goalkeeper Jordan Clarkson (00) rides for a dunk as Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, January 10, 2020. Utah won 109-92. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Rayjon Tucker (6) and Utah Jazz center Ed Davis (17) work to defend the Charlotte Hornets center Willy Hernangomez (9) while Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play a NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City Friday, January 10, 2020. Utah won 109-92. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz goalkeeper Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots a 3-point shot as Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, January 10, 2020. The Utah won 109-92. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Charlotte Hornets guard Dwayne Bacon (7) hits the ball away from Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) while Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10 2020. Utah won 109-92. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News